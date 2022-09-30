Friday – September 30, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for the fourth week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. Several songs debuted this week – including the latest singles from The Joneses, The Wilbanks, Soul’d Out, The Freemans, and Cheri Taylor. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 12 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(4) 2 4 12 THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 1 3 3 11 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3 4 6 12 THE BROWNS Brighten the Corner Where You Are 2 5 5 20 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2 6 8 7 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 6 7 8 8 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 7 8 9 7 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8 9 11 6 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 9 10 7 11 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 10 11 14 8 THE INSPIRATIONS We Shall Rise 11 12 2 12 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 13 15 6 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 13 14 17 8 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 14 15 16 7 THE HYSSONGS Never Been a Mountain 13 16 18 7 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 16 17 21 11 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 16 18 13 12 JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11 19 28 5 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 19 20 20 12 BATES FAMILY Song of the Redeemed 20 21 25 4 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 21 22 10 12 THE SOUND God Is Real 5 23 22 12 THE WHISNANTS Worth Calvary 2 24 26 6 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 21 25 31 10 PHILLIPS & BANKS Sweet Peace 15 26 23 12 GOLD CITY Gonna Take It & Leave It 10 27 29 5 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 27 28 34 10 MERCY’S WELL Bless the Waves 27 29 30 10 SOUND STREET Ready for Revival 29 30 33 10 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 30 31 27 6 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 27 32 35 4 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 32 33 24 11 FIELDS OF GRACE Jesus Wept 21 34 41 4 BIG MO The River 34 35 43 3 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 35 36 42 4 KIM HOPPER I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted 36 37 32 12 LAUREN TALLEY Shut Him Up 15 38 44 11 VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTET There’s Still Power In The Blood 27 39 36 5 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 28 40 51 2 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 40 41 55 2 THE STEELES The Journey 41 42 40 12 JEFF & SHERI EASTER Sweet Hellos 2 43 50 2 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All of My Heart 43 44 46 3 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 44 45 39 9 11TH HOUR Awake 36 46 48 3 SOUTHBOUND No Better Than That 46 47 53 2 TIM SHELTON I Am the Man 47 48 54 2 LIVING FAITH QUARTET I Happen To Know 48 49 – 1 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 49 50 – 1 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant to Stay Broken 50 51 RE-ENTRY 8 THE GRIFFINS Fly Away With Jesus 36 52 – 1 SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 52 53 RE-ENTRY 2 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For The Blood 53 54 – 1 THE FREEMANS When They See Me, They See You 54 55 – 1 CHERI TAYLOR Comin’ Out Singin’ 55