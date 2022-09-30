Friday – September 30, 2022

Ad
September 30, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for the fourth week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. Several songs debuted this week – including the latest singles from The Joneses, The Wilbanks, Soul’d Out, The Freemans, and Cheri Taylor. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1112DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(4)
2412THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again1
3311HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love3
4612THE BROWNSBrighten the Corner Where You Are2
5520THE BROWDERSHe Gave2
687THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus6
788TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home7
897ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome8
9116THE PERRYSTell the Grave9
10711THE OLD PATHSMusic To Your Ears10
11148THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise11
12212LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise2
13156COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah13
14178THE GUARDIANSNot For Long14
15167THE HYSSONGSNever Been a Mountain13
16187KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind16
172111ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business16
181312JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King11
19285MYLON HAYES FAMILYJust As Sure19
202012BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed20
21254THE KRAMERSSing Me There21
221012THE SOUNDGod Is Real5
232212THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary2
24266TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus21
253110PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace15
262312GOLD CITYGonna Take It & Leave It10
27295THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name27
283410MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves27
293010SOUND STREETReady for Revival29
303310BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway30
31276CRABB FAMILYNever Been27
32354SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God32
332411FIELDS OF GRACEJesus Wept21
34414BIG MOThe River34
35433KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers35
36424KIM HOPPERI Don’t Want To Get Adjusted36
373212LAUREN TALLEYShut Him Up15
384411VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In The Blood27
39365GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain28
40512THE NELONSScars In Heaven40
41552THE STEELESThe Journey41
424012JEFF & SHERI EASTERSweet Hellos2
43502MATTHEWS FAMILYWith All of My Heart43
44463RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man44
4539911TH HOURAwake36
46483SOUTHBOUNDNo Better Than That46
47532TIM SHELTONI Am the Man47
48542LIVING FAITH QUARTETI Happen To Know48
491THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace49
501THE WILBANKSYou Were Never Meant to Stay Broken50
51RE-ENTRY8THE GRIFFINSFly Away With Jesus36
521SOUL’D OUTHe Said I Could Come52
53RE-ENTRY2PAID IN FULLHallelujah For The Blood53
541THE FREEMANSWhen They See Me, They See You54
551CHERI TAYLORComin’ Out Singin’55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

