REVIEW: Kelly Crabb – This Is My Song

Producer: Blaine Johnson

Record Label: Blue House Records

Website: www.kellycrabbandthebowlingsisters.com

The name “Crabb” is synonymous with gospel music. A sibling group from Beaver Dam, Kentucky burst onto the scene in the 1990s and took gospel music by storm with hit after hit and their no nonsense approach to ministry. Their love for people made them a household name and a hit with audiences everywhere. The group went their separate ways about 15 years ago and all entered into their own ministries with their spouses and children. Kelly Crabb now currently travels with her three beautiful daughters and sings her way into hearts everywhere she goes.

It’s no secret to most, that the last almost two years have been full of heartbreak and difficulty as Kelly has walked through a painful divorce. Her career has had to take some shifts through this transition time, and Kelly now has her first solo record. And it is good.

The project is sprinkled full of some familiar and favorite loved hymns and gospel songs and has that Crabb Family sound on many cuts. In fact, Kelly’s siblings, Jason, Adam, Aaron and Terah all make guest appearances on the project, as do a few other special guests like The Isaacs, Charlotte Ritchie, Blaine Johnson, Angie Primm and Kelly’s three girls – Hope, Kate and Grace.

The project kicks off with the Charity Gayle cover of “New Name Written Down in Glory.” Terah also joins Kelly for this one, and Kelly makes it all her own and has the energy to match this upbeat tune! “Jesus Medley” is up next and this is one of the best cuts on the whole project for sure. This will definitely get you in a good mood! Kelly’s vocals on this one seem to stand out to me. This one is also done very well live! The beautiful hymns “In the Sweet By and By,” “The Solid Rock,” & “Blessed Assurance” take you back to Sunday morning church while reminding you of our hope! Kelly delivers these so well while making them her own, too! It’s refreshing!

The gospel classics “Hallelujah Side,” “Where We’ll Never Grow Old,” and “Soon and Very Soon” will have you singing along and worshipping like you were back in Sunday night camp meeting service. Kelly does an outstanding job delivering these beloved classics.

Perhaps two of the best performances from Kelly to date are “In the Garden” and “Pass Me Not/Draw Me Nearer.” Both of these tracks are just pure. They’re so heartfelt, and you feel like you’re sitting with Kelly in her living room listening to her share every piece of her heart. I have these two cuts on repeat, personally.

“Walk All Over God’s Heaven” and “You Can’t Hurry God” are both up-tempo tunes that will have you dancing while you vacuum your living room! They are both reminiscent of Crabb Family favorites for sure! The project closes with the worshipful “You Deserve the Glory.” What a great way to end this first solo effort from Kelly. It is another standout delivery with passion and anointing. You can feel Kelly’s heart as she belts out “You are great. You do miracles so great. There is no one else like You…”

I encourage you to grab this project and give it a good listen. You’ll feel like you’ve been to church when it’s over. You’ll feel refreshed and renewed. Kelly outdid herself with this first solo effort. I can’t wait to see what she does next! Well done, Kelly!