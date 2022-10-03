Booth Brothers Release StowTown Records Debut – Speak Jesus

Nashville, TN (September 30, 2022) – StowTown Records has announced the highly-anticipated release of the newest recording from The Booth Brothers. Speak Jesus features the multi-award winning trio at their very best, delivering smooth harmonies with an energy and excitement that has catapulted them to the forefront of the gospel music genre.

The rich heritage of The Booth Brothers began over four decades ago as two young brothers, Ronnie and Michael, developed a deep love of harmony and chose to follow in their father’s footsteps, pursuing a career in the music industry. Before long, the brothers and their dad began to garner national attention and became one of the most awarded groups in gospel music.

In 2021, Ronnie made the decision to retire and longtime group member, Paul Lancaster, resigned after the passing of his precious wife, Michelle. After the departure of these great men from the group, Michael contacted friend and former group member, Jim Brady, to see if he would join him and the incredibly talented Buddy Mullins to forge ahead and carry on the ministry of The Booth Brothers. The three have joined forces and are taking the country by storm with the unmistakable smooth harmony that their listeners so dearly love.

This new recording from Michael Booth and his longtime friends offers twelve songs, most of which are written or co-written by Jim and Buddy, that appropriately convey the faithfulness of a loving Savior. “We serve an awesome God whose faithfulness has been proven time and again,” states Michael Booth. “Over the past year or so, The Booth Brothers have experienced our share of changes and uncertainty, but God has never failed us, and this latest recording is a testament to how He speaks to us as seasons and circumstances change, even through the chaos and uncertainty that often surrounds us.”

The first single, “Room Full of Stories,” can already be heard on radio stations across the country. Fans and friends of The Booth Brothers know how well they connect with their audiences, and this song is a nod to that. From the stage, Michael, Buddy and Jim see many faces in the crowd, but behind each face is a story, and each story differs from the next. While we all have our own stories, a common theme can be found: the grace and faithfulness of our loving God.

Speak Jesus reunites The Booth Brothers with Grammy®-nominated songwriter, engineer and producer Barry Weeks. Michael expressed his appreciation, “Barry’s leadership brought out the best in each of us, in addition to bringing out the best in the musicians and the songs. We absolutely love working with him. He’s worked with some of the most notable artists in the business, and we are honored that he would lend his talents to help us produce what we believe is truly one of our most meaningful projects yet. We are so thrilled with the finished recording, and we think our listeners will be as well.”

President and CEO of StowTown Records Landon Beene shares, “It has been my great honor to work with the Booth Brothers over the last several years, as both their former manager and a concert promoter. To now have them as artists on the StowTown Records label and to represent their music during this new era of ministry is an absolute privilege. Our team is thrilled to walk alongside them and cheer them on in this new season. We are excited to be releasing what we feel is one of their best recordings to date and can’t wait to see how the Lord uses this music to touch the hearts of those who will hear it.”

With Speak Jesus, The Booth Brothersdeliver a powerful message of hope during challenging times and seasons of change. This recording features progressive, tight harmonies that have become synonymous with The Booth Brothers. The album reaffirms that although situations and circumstances change, and chaos and uncertainty can bring about fear, God’s grace is always sufficient. Each song conveys that there is victory on the other side of the valley and encourages all who listen to simply Speak Jesus in those trying times.

Speak Jesus is distributed by Provident/Sony and is availableon all digital platforms worldwide, and wherever fine Christian music is sold, including christianbook.com, barnesandnoble.com and amazon.com.

Speak Jesus Song List:

All My Days

Room Full of Stories

My Next Victory

Oh, How Great the Love of Jesus

Stand in the Storm

Nothing Like Grace

The Unknown

Let’s Sing

God of Every Season

Hallelujah, Praise The Lamb

Depending On You

I Speak Jesus