Friday – October 7, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for the fifth week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. Greater Vision is the only debut this week with “Older People,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Records release. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 13 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(5) 2 4 13 THE BROWNS Brighten the Corner Where You Are 2 3 2 13 THE TAYLORSS God, Do It Again 1 4 5 21 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2 5 6 8 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 5 6 3 12 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3 7 7 9 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 7 8 9 7 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 8 9 10 6 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 9 10 11 9 THE INSPIRATIONS We Shall Rise 10 11 13 7 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 11 12 14 9 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 12 13 17 12 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 14 16 8 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 14 15 19 6 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 15 16 21 5 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 16 17 20 13 BATES FAMILY Song of the Redeemed 17 18 24 7 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 18 19 15 8 THE HYSSONGS Never Been a Mountain 15 20 8 8 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8 21 18 13 JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11 22 12 13 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 23 28 11 MERCY’S WELL Bless the Waves 23 24 29 11 SOUND STREET Ready for Revival 24 25 25 11 PHILLIPS & BANKS Sweet Peace 15 26 27 6 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 26 27 30 11 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 27 28 33 12 FIELDS OF GRACE Jesus Wept 28 29 32 5 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 29 30 36 5 KIM HOPPER I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted 30 31 34 5 BIG MO The River 31 32 23 13 THE WHISNANTS Worth Calvary 2 33 41 3 THE STEELES The Journey 33 34 26 13 GOLD CITY Gonna Take It & Leave It 10 35 38 12 VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTET There’s Still Power In The Blood 35 36 22 13 THE SOUND God Is Real 5 37 31 7 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 27 38 43 3 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All of My Heart 38 39 44 4 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39 40 49 2 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 40 41 47 3 TIM SHELTON I Am the Man 41 42 48 3 LIVING FAITH QUARTET I Happen To Know 42 43 53 3 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For The Blood 43 44 46 4 SOUTHBOUND No Better Than That 44 45 37 9 LAUREN TALLEY Shut Him Up 15 46 51 9 THE GRIFFINS Fly Away With Jesus 36 47 42 13 JEFF & SHERI EASTER Sweet Hellos 2 48 52 2 SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 48 49 45 10 11TH HOUR Awake 36 50 RE-ENTRY 12 BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCE Heaven Will Fix It All 19 51 39 6 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 28 52 54 2 THE FREEMANS When They See Me, They See You 52 53 RE-ENTRY 2 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 52 54 55 2 CHERI TAYLOR Comin’ Out Singin’ 54 55 – 1 GREATER VISION Older People 55