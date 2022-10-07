Friday – October 7, 2022

Ad
Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for the fifth week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. Greater Vision is the only debut this week with “Older People,” the debut single from their latest Daywind Records release. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1113DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(5)
2413THE BROWNSBrighten the Corner Where You Are2
3213THE TAYLORSSGod, Do It Again1
4521THE BROWDERSHe Gave2
568THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus5
6312HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love3
779TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home7
897THE PERRYSTell the Grave8
9106THE OLD PATHSMusic To Your Ears9
10119THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise10
11137COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah11
12149THE GUARDIANSNot For Long12
131712ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business13
14168KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind14
15196MYLON HAYES FAMILYJust As Sure15
16215THE KRAMERSSing Me There16
172013BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed17
18247TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus18
19158THE HYSSONGSNever Been a Mountain15
2088ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome8
211813JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King11
221213LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise2
232811MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves23
242911SOUND STREETReady for Revival24
252511PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace15
26276THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name26
273011BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway27
283312FIELDS OF GRACEJesus Wept28
29325SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God29
30365KIM HOPPERI Don’t Want To Get Adjusted30
31345BIG MOThe River31
322313THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary2
33413THE STEELESThe Journey33
342613GOLD CITYGonna Take It & Leave It10
353812VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In The Blood35
362213THE SOUNDGod Is Real5
37317CRABB FAMILYNever Been27
38433MATTHEWS FAMILYWith All of My Heart38
39444RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man39
40492THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace40
41473TIM SHELTONI Am the Man41
42483LIVING FAITH QUARTETI Happen To Know42
43533PAID IN FULLHallelujah For The Blood43
44464SOUTHBOUNDNo Better Than That44
45379LAUREN TALLEYShut Him Up15
46519THE GRIFFINSFly Away With Jesus36
474213JEFF & SHERI EASTERSweet Hellos2
48522SOUL’D OUTHe Said I Could Come48
49451011TH HOURAwake36
50RE-ENTRY12BARRY ROWLAND & DELIVERANCEHeaven Will Fix It All19
51396GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain28
52542THE FREEMANSWhen They See Me, They See You52
53RE-ENTRY2THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does52
54552CHERI TAYLORComin’ Out Singin’54
551GREATER VISIONOlder People55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

