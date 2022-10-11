Karen Peck Gooch, Kim Hopper, High Road, Kenna Turner West, and The Nelons Added as Featured Performers at 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards

Nashville, TN (October 11, 2022) – The Gospel Music Association (GMA) has announced the second round of performing artists for the 53nd Annual GMA Dove Awards. In addition to previously announced performers, the night will also include Anne Wilson, Blessing Offor, Brooke Ligertwood, DOE, Maverick City Music, Social Club Misfits, Steven Malcolm, Steven Curtis Chapman, TobyMac and a special Southern Gospel tribute featuring Karen Peck of Karen Peck & New River, High Road and Kim Hopper of The Hoppers. The GMA Dove Awards will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, Friday, October 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET and 10:00 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation on October 28th, 2022 at 8:00p.m. ET and 10:00p.m. ET and simulcasting on SiriusXM The Message.



Presenters for the night include Bart Millard, 2x Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, CeCe Winans, David & Tamela Mann, and more. See the full list of performers and presenters at DoveAwards.com



Tickets have sold out for the in-person GMA Dove Awards Nashville event happening October 18th at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. Key partners for this year’s Dove Awards include Grace Notes, an on-demand TV show where the biggest names in Christian music share the inspiring stories behind their favorite songs, and Christian music’s largest radio networks K-LOVE and AIR-1, creating compelling media that inspires and encourages listeners toward a meaningful relationship with Christ.



For ways to watch TBN, please visit TBN’s Channel Finder here: http://bit.ly/FIND_TBN



Multi-chart toppers and award-winning superstars Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin were recently announced as co-hosts for this year’s awards.



To download the images of this year’s performers & presenters, click here. Logos for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards are located here. Official social media assets can be found here. For the complete list of nominees, visit DoveAwards.com



The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards are produced by the Gospel Music Association. Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt serve as showrunners and executive producers, alongside Curtis Stoneberger and Paul Wright as producers. Russell E. Hall returns as director, Michael Nolan as scriptwriter, Scott Moore and Go Live Productions as production manager.

About Gospel Music Association & Foundation:

Since 1964, the Gospel Music Association’s mission has been to expose, promote and celebrate the Gospel through music. As a trade organization, the GMA serves creatives and professionals within the Christian and Gospel music industry. It supports this richly diverse community by providing for basic needs through the GMA Foundation, preserving the legacies of the genre’s trailblazers through the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and celebrating the work of today’s artists through events like the GMA Dove Awards – which reaches millions of people around the world annually.

For more information about the Gospel Music Association, visit www.gospelmusic.org. Join the GMA social communities on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About TBN:

TBN is the world’s most watched faith-and-family broadcasting network, reaching over 175 nations with inspirational programming in 14 languages and on 32 global networks. TBN, the original pioneer of faith-based television, is expanding into other marketplaces such as publishing and innovative digital content in various formats, all designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.