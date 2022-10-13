Chris Jenkins Joins and Bruce Taliaferro Returns to Gold City

Gold City is pleased to announce the addition of two veteran vocalists to their musical team. The group lineup will be as follows: Danny Riley (baritone), Chris West (bass), Chris Jenkins (tenor), and Bruce Taliaferro (lead). This line-up debuts Thursday, October 13.

Danny Riley says, “The year 2022 has been an unusual year for Gold City, filled with challenges and transitions. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a group manager it is that changes are inevitable, but the Lord is faithful to those who trust Him. The word of God confirms, in Ecclesiastes, to everything there is a season. That tells me God understands and endorses change. He has always sent the people we needed at the time we needed them, and we feel like He’s done it again. Our team has prayed, and we believe God has answered.”

Chris Jenkins is no stranger to gospel music. The last several years, he’s been the outstanding tenor voice for the Kingsmen, and he has many fans who know how great he is. It has been Chris’ childhood dream to sing with Gold City since he was six years old. Danny says, “When Chris heard about the changes we were making and called me to talk, I was excited to think we’d be able to work with him. I feel like God is giving Chris the desires of his six year old heart and also blessing Gold City in the process by sending him to us.”

Bruce Taliaferro is not a new face to the group. He returns to Gold City bringing his commanding lead vocals with him, after having been off the road for the past nine months, working as an EMT/First Responder. “Bruce stepped away from the road back in January to deal with some personal things,” Danny explains. “He’s back with a fresh desire to continue doing what the Lord has called him to do with the gifts God has blessed him, and we couldn’t be happier.”

With the arrival of new personnel, it means the departure of others. Danny says, “Thomas Nalley’s leaving has not been easy for any of us. He has not only been an incredible member of our team, but most of all a dear friend and brother. Thomas is a great man of God, and he and his tenor voice have blessed many fans all across the country. I know God has great things in store for him. As Thomas embarks on the next chapter of his life, we wish him, his wife Sarah, and their two children all the best and pray God’s blessing on all of them.”

Cole Watson has been serving as the group’s lead singer for the past seven months. Danny says, “I have known Cole’s family all my life. It has been a pleasure getting to know him and watch him grow during his time with Gold City. We’ve certainly enjoyed having him with us. He is one of the finest young men you’ll meet and he has a bright future in gospel music. We know God has great things for him. Remember his name. You’ll be hearing it again very soon.”

Gold City hosted an evening event in Fort Payne, AL at The Pickin’ Post which featured a live FaceBook concert debuting the new quartet line-up. Hosted by Bill Bailey and Josh Franks, fans both in person and watching online were treated to a concert interwoven with interviews by both of the new vocalists. Their first official touring date will be on Thursday, October 13 in Kentucky, followed by two days at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Now booking into 2023 and 2024, Gold City is represented by the Dominion Agency. For bookings inquiries, call Lori Wise at (828) 246-4498.