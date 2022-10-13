Friday – October 14, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for a sixth week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. The Williamsons, Booth Brothers, and Old Time Preachers Quartet both debut this week with their latest singles. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 14 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(6) 2 4 22 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2 3 2 14 THE BROWNS Brighten the Corner Where You Are 2 4 5 9 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 4 5 6 13 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3 6 8 8 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 6 7 3 14 THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 1 8 9 7 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 8 9 11 8 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 9 10 14 9 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 10 11 12 10 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 11 12 7 10 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 7 13 15 7 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 14 10 10 THE INSPIRATIONS We Shall Rise 10 15 16 6 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 15 16 13 13 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 17 18 8 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 15 18 19 9 THE HYSSONGS Never Been a Mountain 18 19 21 14 JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11 20 28 13 FIELDS OF GRACE Jesus Wept 20 21 20 9 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8 22 32 14 THE WHISNANTS Worth Calvary 2 23 27 12 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 23 24 26 7 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 24 25 37 8 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 25 26 29 6 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 26 27 33 4 THE STEELES The Journey 27 28 25 12 PHILLIPS & BANKS Sweet Peace 15 29 14 5 BATES FAMILY Song of the Redeemed 17 30 31 6 BIG MO The River 30 31 24 12 SOUND STREET Ready For Revival 24 32 22 14 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 33 38 4 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All of My Heart 33 34 55 2 GREATER VISION Older People 34 35 35 13 VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTET There’s Still Power In The Blood 27 36 40 3 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 36 37 23 12 MERCY’S WELL Bless the Waves 23 38 30 6 KIM HOPPER I Don’t Want to Get Adjusted 30 39 44 5 SOUTHBOUND No Better Than That 39 40 54 3 CHERI TAYLOR Comin’ Out Singin’ 40 41 51 7 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 28 42 49 11 11TH HOUR Awake 36 43 34 14 GOLD CITY Gonna Take It & Leave It 10 44 53 3 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 44 45 39 5 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39 46 41 4 TIM SHELTON I Am the Man 41 47 42 4 LIVING FAITH QUARTET I Happen To Know 42 48 36 14 THE SOUND God Is Real 5 49 43 4 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For The Blood 43 50 48 3 SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 48 51 – 1 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 51 52 – 1 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 52 53 RE-ENTRY 3 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 40 54 46 10 THE GRIFFINS Fly Away With Jesus 36 55 – 1 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 55