Friday – October 14, 2022

October 13, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for a sixth week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. The Williamsons, Booth Brothers, and Old Time Preachers Quartet both debut this week with their latest singles. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1114DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(6)
2422THE BROWDERSHe Gave2
3214THE BROWNSBrighten the Corner Where You Are2
459THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus4
5613HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love3
688THE PERRYSTell the Grave6
7314THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again1
897THE OLD PATHSMusic To Your Ears8
9118COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah9
10149KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind10
111210THE GUARDIANSNot For Long11
12710TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home7
13157MYLON HAYES FAMILYJust As Sure13
141010THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise10
15166THE KRAMERSSing Me There15
161313ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business13
17188TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus15
18199THE HYSSONGSNever Been a Mountain18
192114JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King11
202813FIELDS OF GRACEJesus Wept20
21209ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome8
223214THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary2
232712BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway23
24267THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name24
25378CRABB FAMILYNever Been25
26296SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God26
27334THE STEELESThe Journey27
282512PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace15
29145BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed17
30316BIG MOThe River30
312412SOUND STREETReady For Revival24
322214LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise2
33384MATTHEWS FAMILYWith All of My Heart33
34552GREATER VISIONOlder People34
353513VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In The Blood27
36403THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace36
372312MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves23
38306KIM HOPPERI Don’t Want to Get Adjusted30
39445SOUTHBOUNDNo Better Than That39
40543CHERI TAYLORComin’ Out Singin’40
41517GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain28
42491111TH HOURAwake36
433414GOLD CITYGonna Take It & Leave It10
44533THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does44
45395RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man39
46414TIM SHELTONI Am the Man41
47424LIVING FAITH QUARTETI Happen To Know42
483614THE SOUNDGod Is Real5
49434PAID IN FULLHallelujah For The Blood43
50483SOUL’D OUTHe Said I Could Come48
511OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTETWhen God’s Chariot Comes51
521THE WILLIAMSONSThe Story52
53RE-ENTRY3THE NELONSScars In Heaven40
544610THE GRIFFINSFly Away With Jesus36
551BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

