Chosen Road Releases Appalachian Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Marking their debut as the flagship artist on Daywind Music Group’s newly relaunched Thoroughbred Records, bestselling bluegrass quartet Chosen Road will bow their first full-length holiday set, Appalachian Christmas, October 28. Produced by the band’s Jonathan Buckner, Zachary Alvis and Tyler Robertson, the 13-track recording is highlighted by guest turns from some of the top names in Christian and Gospel music.



Album opener “Noel” showcases the beloved voice of Southern Gospel mainstay Guy Penrod. Penned by Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman and Ed Cash, the popular contemporary worship anthem is reimagined in anticipatory reverence, setting the stage for a collection of classic carols and Christmas standards—all hallmarked by Chosen Road’s signature bluegrass sound.



In addition, country music icon Jimmy Fortune joins the band for The Statler Brothers’ classic “Who Do You Think”; GRAMMY®-nominated trio Point of Grace is featured on a new arrangement of Andrew Peterson’s tenderly emotive “Labor of Love”; and multi Dove Award-winner Allan Hall of Selah shares lead vocals on Chosen Road’s joyful rendition of “Light of the Stable.”



The project also features the sacred carols “Joy to the World,” “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Away In A Manger,” alongside a down-home instrumental arrangement of “Sleigh Ride,” and bluegrass favorites “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” and Ralph Stanley’s “Christmas Is Near,” among other selections.



“It was so much fun to interpret these Christmas songs through the lens of bluegrass and Appalachian styles of music, and all the collaborations on the album represent very special moments with some of our musical heroes,” says Chosen Road founding member Jonathan Buckner. “We hope listeners will feel the same joy, peace and Hope that we know. There’s turmoil in the world all around us, and music is a universal language that speaks to everyone. Appalachian Christmas gives us an avenue to remind people of the Hope and joy found in the love of Jesus Christ—the greatest gift that’s ever been given.”



“We are thrilled to relaunch our Thoroughbred label with this fantastic, star-studded Christmas album by Chosen Road, our first signee to the label,” shares Ed Leonard, president, Daywind Music Group. “Their commitment to excellence in sound, touring, and ministry makes them the bellwether group for the bluegrass Gospel genre, and this album will be on the ‘must-have’ list for all lovers of Christmas music for years to come.”



ABOUT CHOSEN ROAD

Chosen Road has carved a singular niche in the musical landscape with their world-class Appalachian instrumentation combined with a passion for sharing and living the Gospel. Comprised of founding member Jonathan Buckner, along with Zachary Alvis, Tyler Robertson and Josh Hicks, the group has been carefully honing their craft since 2009, releasing six albums and performing at festivals, fairs, churches and theaters across the United States as well as overseas. Their 2020 recording, Appalachian Worship, reached #4 on Billboard’s Top Bluegrass Albums chart, and remained a fixture there for a notable 30 weeks. In addition, the group’s 2021 Appalachian Hymns spent eight weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Bluegrass Albums chart.



Throughout their career, Chosen Road has garnered six Top 10 bluegrass radio singles, including the #1 “When I Get Home,” and the group has performed on stages alongside such greats as Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Dailey & Vincent, and The Isaacs. With deep roots in the Baptist tradition, the band has an ongoing partnership with the North American Mission Board’s (NAMB) Church Replant and Revitalization Team, where they help increase awareness about the number of churches closing their doors each year.



ABOUT THOROUGHBRED RECORDS

Daywind Music Group, home to top Gospel labels Daywind Records, New Day Records and mainstream bluegrass label Billy Blue Records, recently relaunched the historic bluegrass Gospel imprint Thoroughbred Records with the signing of flagship artist Chosen Road. Thoroughbred debuted in 1995 as a premier outlet for bluegrass Gospel music and was home to genre giants the Lewis Family from 1995 until shortly before the group’s retirement in 2009. Boasting such leading artists as the Easter Brothers, and The Chigger Hill Boys & Terri, the label directed attention to Christian bluegrass music during a period of resurgence for the bluegrass genre. Thoroughbred culminated its initial tenure with an audio and video collaboration featuring Jeff and Sheri Easter, the Lewis Family, and the Easter Brothers, aptly titled We Are Family. The new Thoroughbred Records will be distributed to Christian retail by New Day Christian Distributors.



For further information, visit chosenroadmusic.com or turningpointpr.com. Follow Chosen Road on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.