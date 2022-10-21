Friday – October 21, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for a seventh week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. Master’s Voice, Unity 4, A’Men Quartet, Galloway & Co., KT&T, and Sweetwater Revival all debut this week with their latest singles. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 15 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(7) 2 2 23 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2 3 4 10 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 3 4 6 9 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 4 5 5 14 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3 6 9 9 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 6 7 11 11 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 7 8 10 10 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 8 9 7 15 THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 1 10 3 15 THE BROWNS Brighten The Corner Where You Are 2 11 12 11 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 11 12 14 11 THE INSPIRATIONS We Shall Rise 10 13 15 7 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 13 14 16 14 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 15 13 8 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 16 17 9 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 15 17 21 10 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8 18 25 9 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 18 19 19 15 JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11 20 32 15 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 21 23 13 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21 22 24 8 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22 23 18 10 THE HYSSONGS Never Been a Mountain 18 24 30 7 BIG MO The River 24 25 34 3 GREATER VISION Older People 25 26 33 5 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All of My Heart 26 27 27 5 THE STEELES The Journey 27 28 29 6 BATES FAMILY Song of the Redeemed 17 29 36 4 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 29 30 28 13 PHILLIPS & BANKS Sweet Peace 15 31 26 7 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 26 32 31 13 SOUND STREET Ready For Revival 24 33 55 2 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 33 34 22 15 THE WHISNANTS Worth Calvary 2 35 45 4 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 35 36 RE-ENTRY 4 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 35 37 52 2 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 37 38 40 4 CHERI TAYLOR Comin’ Out Singin’ 38 39 51 2 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 39 40 45 6 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39 41 41 8 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 28 42 46 5 TIM SHELTON I Am the Man 41 43 37 13 MERCY’S WELL Bless the Waves 23 44 49 5 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For The Blood 43 45 50 4 SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 45 46 42 12 11TH HOUR Awake 36 47 – 1 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 47 48 35 14 VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTET There’s Still Power In the Blood 27 49 53 4 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 40 50 – 1 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 50 51 – 1 A’MEN QUARTET It’s You Lord 51 52 48 15 THE SOUND God Is Real 5 53 – 1 GALLOWAY & CO. Just Sing 53 54 – 1 KT&T Mended By The Potter 54 55 – 1 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 55