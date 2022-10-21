Ad
Friday – October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for a seventh week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. Master’s Voice, Unity 4, A’Men Quartet, Galloway & Co., KT&T, and Sweetwater Revival all debut this week with their latest singles. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1115DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(7)
2223THE BROWDERSHe Gave2
3410THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus3
469THE PERRYSTell the Grave4
5514HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love3
699COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah6
71111THE GUARDIANSNot For Long7
81010KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind8
9715THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again1
10315THE BROWNSBrighten The Corner Where You Are2
111211TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home11
121411THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise10
13157THE KRAMERSSing Me There13
141614ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business13
15138MYLON HAYES FAMILYJust As Sure13
16179TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus15
172110ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome8
18259CRABB FAMILYNever Been 18
191915JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King11
203215LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise2
212313BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway21
22248THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name22
231810THE HYSSONGSNever Been a Mountain18
24307BIG MOThe River24
25343GREATER VISIONOlder People25
26335MATTHEWS FAMILYWith All of My Heart26
27275THE STEELESThe Journey27
28296BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed17
29364THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace29
302813PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace15
31267SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God26
323113SOUND STREETReady For Revival24
33552BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories33
342215THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary2
35454THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does35
36RE-ENTRY4KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers35
37522THE WILLIAMSONSThe Story37
38404CHERI TAYLORComin’ Out Singin’38
39512OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTETWhen God’s Chariot Comes39
40456RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man39
41418GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain28
42465TIM SHELTONI Am the Man41
433713MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves23
44495PAID IN FULLHallelujah For The Blood43
45504SOUL’D OUTHe Said I Could Come45
46421211TH HOURAwake36
471MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In47
483514VOICE OF TRUTH QUARTETThere’s Still Power In the Blood27
49534THE NELONSScars In Heaven40
501UNITY 4Quartet Singin’50
511A’MEN QUARTETIt’s You Lord51
524815THE SOUNDGod Is Real5
531GALLOWAY & CO.Just Sing53
541KT&TMended By The Potter54
551SWEETWATER REVIVALSongs In the Night55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

