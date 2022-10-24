Daywind Music Group Well Represented at 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 24, 2022) – The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards were announced on Tuesday night, October 18th, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. The show aired Friday, October 21st, exclusively on TBN and will re-air during the rest of the year. Daywind Music Group artists and songwriters had several nominations and two wins and participated in performances during the evening. Dove Award winners included Bluegrass/Country/Roots Song of the Year for “In The Sweet By and By” by Dolly Parton with Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, and Bradley Walker. Daywind proudly congratulates A&R and Creative Director of Billy Blue Records, Jerry Salley, for his incredible work producing the song as well as the album Country Faith Bluegrass. The song was previously recognized with two Bluegrass Music Awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association earlier this month. New Day Records’ artist, The Sound, took home their very first Dove Award for the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year for God Is Real. Levi Mills delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech during the Dove Awards, and the group’s acoustic pre-show awards performance was aired to Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena a few minutes later to the capacity crowd.