Ernie Haase and Signature Sound Win Dove Award for Keeping On

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Reigning Southern Gospel Artist of the Year Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s Keeping On won the 2022 GMA Dove® Award for Southern Gospel Album of the Year. Produced by Wayne Haun, Kris Crunk and Brian Eads, Keeping On was released in July 2021 from StowTown Records. The album of mostly original songs offers listeners a source of encouragement during trying times.

“I’m thrilled that Keeping On won the Dove® Award for Southern Gospel Album of the Year! I’m delighted for my teammates, for our amazing production team and, most of all, that this recording has impacted so many people,” exclaimed Haase. “It’s not our job to remind people how bad the culture is today. It’s our job to remind them that ‘God can be trusted, and there is nothing that takes Him by surprise. You aren’t forsaken, so don’t be shaken. Just lift up your eyes… and Keep On Keeping On!'”

JubileeCast lauded, “Ernie Haase and Signature Sound’s Keeping On returns to the Big Band days where saloon crooners such as Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra reigned the airwaves. A time when the lush orchestration of strings and the brassy blast of horns and trumpets were the accompanying sound. Keeping On is a time capsule back in time.”

American Songwriter praised the title track’s “glistening production and pounding percussion,” noting that Ernie Haase & Signature Sound “seem to reach into a deeper creative well than ever before” with Keeping On. Parade described “Good to Be Home,” the album’s second release, as a “head-bobbing, smile-inducing trip through nostalgia.”

Keeping On’s track listing also includes “Overcome,” which received a 2022 GMA Dove® nomination for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year. The radio single was written by Sunset Gallery Music songwriters Aaron Stewart, Jason Davidson and Jeff Bumgardner.

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound followed Keeping On with Decades of Love. From the Beatles to the Bee Gees to Bublé, the group serenades listeners on the 29-song, two-CD recording. In support of the new release, they recently embarked on the Decades of Love Tour, featuring a two-hour, two-act musical revue. For tickets and more information, visit ErnieHaase.com.

Keeping On also received a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Roots Gospel album. This marked Haase’s ninth GRAMMY® nomination individually and the group’s fourth collective nomination. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound remains a radio favorite in the United States and internationally as well as a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA®-certified Gold and Platinum DVDs.

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND:

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. EHSS continues to gain fans all around the globe with its unique performances and unmistakable four-part harmonies. EHSS is one of the most celebrated quartets in Southern Gospel History mentioned with the same “trailblazing” reverence as groups like The Statesmen Quartet and The Cathedral Quartet. EHSS has sung and sold to millions worldwide, a feat that has not been accomplished by any other Southern Gospel quartet. From concerts in Latvia and India to South Africa and New Zealand, events all around North America, TV appearances on ESPN with NASCAR, multiple NBA appearances singing our National Anthem, and even a specialty tour of historic American theaters in support of the EHSS Broadway project, Signature Sound is a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary Southern Gospel quartet, The Cathedrals, helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Along with many appearances through the years on the widely regarded Gaither Homecoming Tour, his goal was soon accomplished and then some as EHSS quickly gained an international platform in gospel music. EHSS is both GRAMMY®-nominated and GMA Dove® Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally, and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA®-certified Gold and Platinum DVDs.