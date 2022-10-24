Joseph Habedank Makes History at Southern Gospel Radio

Nashville, TN (October 21st, 2022) – In a genre of music dominated by quartet style music and family harmony, it can be difficult to establish a musical presence as a soloist. However, nearly a decade ago, Joseph Habedank was called to do just that. Stepping out from one of the most popular family groups within Southern Gospel, he set out to blend his love for this music with award-winning songwriting and unique perspective to create a style all his own. And with the recent radio success of his new single, ‘Child Of The King,’ Joseph Habedank has released the most #1 songs on the Singing News chart as a soloist.



From his fourth solo release on Daywind Records, Change Is Coming, this latest song topped the Singing News charts for the month of December. Habedank, an accomplished writer, co-wrote ‘Child Of The King’ with songwriting legends Dave Clark and Don Koch. The song not only marks the ninth #1 song Habedank has celebrated as a writer, but also awards Dave Clark and Don Koch the distinguishment of having written a #1 song in five different decades.



Previous releases from Joseph Habedank that have topped the Singing News charts include the first single from the Dove Award winning project, Change Is Coming, entitled ‘Religion Isn’t Working,’ as well as ‘Goliath’ and ‘Shame On Me.’ In addition to four #1 songs, radio has honored Habedank with several Top 10 and Top 5 singles.



“Radio has so many choices when it comes to what music to program each day,” shares Habedank. “Southern Gospel has been blessed with some of the greatest talent out there, with the most important message to proclaim, and I’m honored that radio would support my music. I’ve been privileged to create music and write with the top songwriters in the field. I can’t wait to see what God has in store as we move forward!”



