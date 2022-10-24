REVIEW: Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross

Producer: Ricky Free

Record Label: Daywind Records

Website: www.brianfreeandassurance.com

Brian Free & Assurance has a long streak of recording music that is comforting, uplifting and full of life. Once again, they have released an EP that is nothing less than amazing.

“Meet Me At The Cross”, a smooth swung upbeat song introduces us to the latest BFA effort. This song is John 3:16 with music put to it and reminds us that salvation is for everybody, everywhere. Great choice for radio single. Up next is the heart wrenching ballad, “The Road Not Taken.” I cannot listen to this song without getting emotional, as it talks about everything God has kept us from, often times without us even knowing it. I’m quite confident this is the next “Say Amen” for BFA.

“Liar, Liar”, is the current single and is actually the most SG sounding song BFA has recorded in 10 years. This song is a tongue and cheek lyric about the enemy being defeated. I see this song going high on the charts and being a concert favorite. “Outlive Your Life” wins the best song on the album. This song is a breath of fresh air in the midst of a chaotic world. It really causes you to reprioritize. One of Bill Shivers’ best vocals to day.

“Even Then” reminds us to trust God even in the unknown and waiting seasons of life. Very strong song with an outstanding performance by Jake. “That’s Why We Pray,” a Buddy Mullins lyric, is Brian’s strongest ballad in recent years. In a world that is filled with craziness and heartbreak – this song is a comfort to the heart and a reminder to the believer.

Ricky Free has produced one of the strongest albums of 2022. BFA… way to go. Run, don’t walk, to get this album.