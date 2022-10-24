Winners Announced for 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards

List of winners:



ARTIST OF THE YEAR: CeCe Winans



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Anne Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR – Non Artist : Jason Ingram

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR – Artist : Phil Wickham

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Believe For It”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Pardo

RAP/HIP HOP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “King Jesus” – KB, nobigdyl.

WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Hymn Of Heaven – Phil Wickham

INSPIRATIONAL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “God is Good” – Francesca Battistelli

SOUTHERN GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “My Feet Are On The Rock” – Gaither Vocal Band

BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “In The Sweet By and By” – Dolly Parton, ft. Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Bradley Walker

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “My Portion” – Jekalyn Carr

SPANISH LANGUAGE RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Danzando” – Gateway Worship Español, ft. Daniel Calveti, Becky Collazos, Christine D’Clario, Travy Joe, Josh Morales

BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR: God Is Real – The Sound

ROCK/CONTEMPORARY RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Higher Power” – CROWDER, ft. Hulvey

GOSPEL WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Breathe” – Maverick City Music, ft. DOE, Jonathan McReynolds, Chandler Moore

POP/CONTEMPORARY RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “My Jesus” – Anne Wilson

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Gotta Believe” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR: “Hymn of Heavens” – Phil Wickham

RAP/HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: No Church In A While – Lecrae, 1K Phew

ROCK/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Into The Mystery – NEEDTOBREATHE

POP/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR: What Are We Waiting For – for KING & COUNTRY

INSPIRATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Be Still & Know – Jordan Smith

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Keeping On – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Clarity – DOE

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) – Ricky Dillard

GOSPEL WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Tribl Nights Atlanta – Tribl, Maverick City Music

SPANISH LANGUAGE ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Viviré – Marcos Witt

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Getty Kids Hymnal – Hymns from Home – Keith & Kristyn Getty, ft. The Getty Girls

CHRISTMAS/SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Emmanuel: Christmas Songs Of Worship (Live) – Chris Tomlin

MUSICAL/CHORAL COLLECTION OF THE YEAR: Give Me Jesus

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR: Canyon – Ellie Holcomb

SHORT FORM MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (CONCEPT): “RELATE” – for KING & COUNTRY

SHORT FORM MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (PERFORMANCE): “Fake It” – Tauren Wells, ft. Aaron Cole

LONG FORM VIDEO OF THE YEAR: What Are We Waiting For? | The Worldwide Special – for KING & COUNTRY

INSPIRATIONAL FILM/SERIES OF THE YEAR: The Chosen



Select quotes from the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards:



“It’s amazing when we come together and we love each other and we stand for righteousness, it’s amazing what God will do. It’s amazing what He’s already done. But He wants to do so much more. I’m believing for God to move in this industry greater than He ever has before. The God we serve responds to faithfulness and the testimonies I’ve heard through this song have blessed my life. I want us to understand that the God of miracles is still working miracles. So keep believing.” – CeCe Winans accepting the award for Song of the Year



“I’ve been leading worship since I was 12 years old. I can’t believe God would give me a voice beyond the walls of my church to write new prayers for the church to sing. It’s just another reason to remember God’s grace and faithfulness in our lives.” – Phil Wickham accepting the award for Worship Album of the Year



“When we sing together in every language and from every nation, it’s literally the sound of heaven. It’s literally a picture of heaven because one day we’ll all be singing around the throne of heaven. It shows the beautiful diversity in the kingdom of God.” – Marcos Witt presenting the award for Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year



“This project was an intentional move to get together and collaborate with people that didn’t look like everybody else. It was an intentional opportunity for us to get together and write songs, not just hand someone a song and say here sing this. We said, let’s get together and you write what the Lord’s doing in you and I’ll write what the Lord’s doing in me and let’s put it together.” – Naomi Raine from Maverick City Music accepting the award for Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year



“This is our first Dove Award we’ve ever received. How humble we are to be mentioned alongside these other artists. This record was made with the idea that the greatest evidence of the existence of God is the changed life of a Christ follower. Thank you so much.” – Levi Mills from The Sound accepting the award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year



“I’m so grateful for the power of songs and specifically ‘My Jesus.’ This song has impacted so many lives. A woman recently shared with me that she was struggling to continue with life. She heard ‘My Jesus’ come on the radio and decided to give her life to Jesus. That’s the power that songs have, especially songs that glorify the Lord.” – Anne Wilson accepting the award for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year



The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards are produced by the Gospel Music Association. Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt serve as showrunners and executive producers, alongside Curtis Stoneberger and Paul Wright as producers. Russell E. Hall returns as director, Michael Nolan as scriptwriter, Scott Moore and Go Live Productions as production manager.