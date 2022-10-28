Friday – October 28, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for an 8th week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. Mark Trammell Quartet is the only debut this week with their latest single – “Run to the Door” . Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 16 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(8) 2 2 24 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2 3 3 11 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 3 4 7 12 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 4 5 5 15 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3 6 6 10 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 6 7 8 11 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 7 8 9 16 THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 8 9 4 10 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 4 10 11 12 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 10 11 10 16 THE BROWNS Brighten The Corner Where You Are 2 12 12 12 THE INSPIRATIONS We Shall Rise 10 13 13 8 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 13 14 18 10 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 14 15 17 11 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8 16 16 10 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 15 17 15 9 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 18 25 4 GREATER VISION Older People 18 19 34 16 THE WHISNANTS Worth Calvary 2 20 19 16 JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11 21 31 8 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 21 22 36 5 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 22 23 21 14 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21 24 24 8 BIG MO The River 24 25 23 11 THE HYSSONGS Never Been a Mountain 18 26 27 6 THE STEELES The Journey 26 27 49 5 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 27 28 26 6 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All of My Heart 26 29 22 9 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22 30 RE-ENTRY 8 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 8 31 14 15 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 32 35 5 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 32 33 29 5 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 29 34 20 16 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 35 37 3 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 35 36 47 2 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 36 37 30 14 PHILLIPS & BANKS Sweet Peace 15 38 46 13 11TH HOUR Awake 36 39 39 3 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 39 40 28 7 BATES FAMILY Song of the Redeemed 17 41 32 14 SOUND STREET Ready For Revival 24 42 45 5 SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 42 43 38 5 CHERI TAYLOR Comin’ Out Singin’ 38 44 40 7 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 40 45 40 7 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39 46 33 3 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 33 47 42 6 TIM SHELTON I Am the Man 41 48 44 6 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For The Blood 43 49 52 16 THE SOUND God Is Real 5 50 43 14 MERCY’S WELL Bless the Waves 23 51 51 2 A’MEN QUARTET It’s You Lord 51 52 54 2 KT&T Mended By The Potter 52 53 55 2 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 53 54 53 2 GALLOWAY & CO. Just Sing 53 55 – 1 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 55