Ad
News Ticker

Friday – October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for an 8th week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. Mark Trammell Quartet is the only debut this week with their latest single – “Run to the Door” . Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1116DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(8)
2224THE BROWDERSHe Gave2
3311THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus3
4712THE GUARDIANSNot For Long4
5515HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love3
6610COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah6
7811KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind7
8916THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again8
9410THE PERRYSTell the Grave4
101112TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home10
111016THE BROWNSBrighten The Corner Where You Are2
121212THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise10
13138THE KRAMERSSing Me There13
141810CRABB FAMILYNever Been14
151711ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome8
161610TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus15
17159MYLON HAYES FAMILYJust As Sure13
18254GREATER VISIONOlder People18
193416THE WHISNANTSWorth Calvary2
201916JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King11
21318SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God21
22365KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 22
232114BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21
24248BIG MOThe River24
252311THE HYSSONGSNever Been a Mountain18
26276THE STEELES The Journey 26
27495THE NELONSScars In Heaven27
28266MATTHEWS FAMILY With All of My Heart26
29229THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22
30RE-ENTRY8THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 8
311415ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business13
32355THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 32
33295THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 29
342016LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise2
35373THE WILLIAMSONSThe Story35
36472MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In36
373014PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace15
38461311TH HOUR Awake 36
39393OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTETWhen God’s Chariot Comes39
40287BATES FAMILY Song of the Redeemed 17
413214SOUND STREET Ready For Revival 24
42455SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 42
43385CHERI TAYLOR Comin’ Out Singin’38
44407UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 40
45407RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man39
46333BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories33
47426TIM SHELTONI Am the Man41
48446PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For The Blood 43
495216THE SOUNDGod Is Real5
504314MERCY’S WELLBless the Waves23
51512A’MEN QUARTETIt’s You Lord51
52542KT&TMended By The Potter52
53552SWEETWATER REVIVALSongs In the Night53
54532GALLOWAY & CO.Just Sing53
551MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETRun to the Door55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes