Janet Paschal Inducted Into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

Kannapolis, N.C. – The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame held its 2022 Induction Ceremony at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC, on Thursday, October 20. During this special evening, the NCMHOF included Reidsville native and resident, Janet Paschal (pictured in attached jpg images), as a member of the 2022 inductee class. In addition to the ceremony, which included performances by Janet and other inductees, a ribbon cutting ceremony of Janet’s exhibit took place at the NC Music Hall of Fame & Museum, also located in Kannapolis. Janet’s exhibit at the museum features an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the City of Reidsville, and multiple awards, including Dove Award nominations from 1978 and 1979, where Janet was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year.

Born in Reidsville, NC, Janet’s talent was heavily influenced by her musical family and their connection to the church during her childhood, which she acknowledge during her induction acceptance speech. By the time she was 18 years old, Janet successfully auditioned for the popular Southern Gospel Music family group, The LeFevres (later known as the Rex Nelon Singers). Throughout her soloist career, she performed with Rev. Billy Graham, Bill & Gloria Gaither, Jimmy Swaggart, and others. Her notable #1 hits, including “Hide Me Sweet Rock of Ages” and “Take These Burdens” would lead her to multiple Dove Awards, Singing News Fan Awards, Grammy nominations, and an induction into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

In addition to Janet the NCMHOF 2022 class included the late leader of the North Carolina Ramblers, Charlie Poole, as well as singer/songwriter and actress Stephanie Mills, guitarist/producer and Chic co-founder Bernard Edwards, and jazz singer/composer/arranger/producer Nnenna Freelon. During her acceptance speech on Thursday, Janet expressed praise for her fellow inductees, as well as the blessing and honor of being inducted with such a prestigious class of fellow North Carolinians. “North Carolinians share a natural penchant for music and a need to create it,” Janet stated. “Who can say why, but what we can say for certain is that God seems to have spent a little extra time on North Carolina and, while I have long felt blessed to have been born here, the thought of this honor tonight astounds me.”

The NC Music Hall of Fame & Museum is located at 600 Dalle Earnhardt Blvd in Kannapolis, NC, and is open to the public every weekday. Private groups and school tours are also available by calling 704-934-2320.

About the NCMHOF:

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Its mission is to recognize, promote, and commemorate musicians, singers, songwriters, and producers from the state of North Carolina. The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame has a museum located in Kannapolis, NC. Learn more at: NorthCarolinaMusicHallOfFame.org

Website: https://northcarolinamusichalloffame.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncmhof_museum

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ncmhof_museum

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ncmhof