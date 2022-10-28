Jason Crabb Releases New Holiday Offering – Miracle In a Manger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 28, 2022) – Two-Time GRAMMY® winner and 22-time GMA Dove Award winner Jason Crabb unwraps Christmas joy as he releases Miracle In A Manger, spreading holiday cheer and bringing focus to the true reason for the season.

The new project, released on Red Street Records, is available now to download, stream and purchase on CD and vinyl.

Jason’s power-packed vocals are backed by intricate instrumentation and lush orchestral arrangements – all recorded with live strings, woodwind and brass.

Miracle In A Manger kicks off with the rollicking “Go Tell It On The Mountain” and takes the listener through a Christmas journey full of timeless treasures and a few new ‘sure-to-be’ Christmas classics, including the contemplative “Who Could’ve Dreamed,” and beloved songs, “Let It Snow,” “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “O Holy Night,” and more.

Helmed by GRAMMY®-winning producer Jay DeMarcus, owner of Red Street Records and member of Rascal Flatts, the LP was produced alongside Kevin Rooney (Tauren Wells, Zach Williams, Danny Gokey, Crowder,) and the late Tim Akers (Reba McEntire, CeCe Winans), who passed away recently from cancer. This was Akers’ final project and includes the last songs he wrote.

Jason Crabb says: “I have long admired the musical talent of Tim Akers. From the moment I heard his recordings and arrangements, I knew he had a special gift. Never in a million years did I dream that I would become a friend of his, and to have the opportunity to work with him on this project was truly an honor I can hardly describe. Little did I, or anyone, know that this Christmas project would be Tim’s last project. Thank you, Tim, for sharing your heart and soul in these recordings!”

Jay DeMarcus, owner of Red Street Records, says: “This album is Jason at his finest. Families will enjoy this timeless collection of Christmas songs for many years to come. It continues to be such an honor to work with one of the most talented singers ever.”

“When I signed to Red Street, Jay asked me what I wanted to do. Immediately, I told him a Christmas project was a life-long dream of mine,” Crabb shares. “I hope this Christmas project will stand the test of time. I hope my grandkids will listen to this one day and be proud of what Grandpa did.”

Crabb also penned two songs on this project, the title track “Miracle In A Manger,” written with DeMarcus and Akers, and “Being Home For Christmas,” written with Caleb & Jordan Ward and the legendary Don Koch.

The moving ballad, “Miracle In A Manger,” focuses on the season’s true meaning with Crabb reflecting through song, “It’s a miracle in a manger, nothing more sacred, nothing is stranger. Hope for the world, the promised Savior, a miracle there in a manger.”

“I had a blast writing and recording these songs,” said Crabb. “Even though it was 100 degrees outside when we recorded, we bumped the air down as low as it would go and immersed ourselves in the music.”

“Being Home For Christmas,” which celebrates the joys of family over the commercialized Christmas season, is sure to be a standout. “This song feels just like a warm blanket, cozied up by the fire with your family,” says Crabb. “It just feels good! It’s one of my favorite tracks on the project.”

Crabb puts his own signature spin on two newly-beloved Christmas classics, welcoming special guest Iveth Luna on the perennial holiday tune, “Tennessee Christmas,” made popular and written by Amy Grant, along with delivering an emotive, vocally excellent performance of “Mary, Did You Know?,” written by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene.

Crabb will support the project through an upcoming Christmas tour and multiple television appearances throughout the holiday season.

ABOUT JASON CRABB

One of Gospel and Christian music’s most iconic voices, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with two GRAMMY® Awards and 22 GMA Dove Awards, the latter including nods for Artist, Male Vocalist, and Song of the Year. He is the youngest member inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, has paid tribute with a street in his name. Since his first solo release in 2009, he has performed on many of the world’s most prestigious stages, such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle, and Billy Graham’s final crusade. Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals, and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions worldwide through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media, including over 20 million views on YouTube.

ABOUT RED STREET RECORDS

Jay DeMarcus—member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® award-winning producer, and bassist—launched Red Street Records in 2018. Along with DeMarcus, award-winning songwriter/producer, Don Koch lead the Red Street Records team with a vision for the future. The desire of Red Street Records is to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. To that end, they seek to partner with musicians who share this aim and who strive to achieve it through their innovative and visionary craft.

For further information, visit jasoncrabb.com or redstreetrecords.net. Follow Crabb on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.