The Wisecarvers Release New Single – “Stay Home”

Arden, North Carolina (October 28, 2022) — For their fourth single of the year for Horizon Records, The Wisecarvers have chosen the moving “Stay Home,” delivering a heartfelt plea in a musical setting that ranges from hushed and intimate to majestic and back again.

Opening guitar and hushed strings set the tone for a delicate vocal from songwriter Kaila Wisecarver, as she offers empathy, understanding — and a warning that extends into the chorus:

So you say, you’re thinking of walking away

But it sure ain’t because you didn’t try

You’re telling me, you just need to breathe

And take a little break for a while

But once you go out wondering there’s no guarantee

You’ll have the chance to make it back to where you need to be

So stay home, stay here

I know that way looks so much better

But your vision isn’t clear

‘Cause it ain’t, what it seems

The devil’s always painting pictures

Framing up your hopes and dreams

Your Father’s gonna miss you if you’re gone

So please, stay home

As the arrangement unfolds and expands, Kaila’s voice turns stronger, echoing the lyric’s encouraging theme, revealed in a creative call-and-response-like passage that precedes the final chorus and closing plea:

Stay home (Don’t leave the safety of His arms, there is nothing more)

Stay home (You could run for a thousand miles and find, He’s still the open door)

“The idea for this song came from a message our Pastor gave one evening,” Kaila Wisecarver recalls. “It was a heartfelt plea. Stay home. Please. Stay with Jesus. Stay with the One that will never leave or forsake you. That’s the heart behind this song. Life, even the Christian life, gets hard. We try our best. We pray, we cry. We get tired, lonely, hurt; and sometimes we think it would just be easier to go a different way. But there is no better way. He is the ONLY way to forgiveness, joy, peace and love. Stay with Jesus. Stay home where you’re safe and you’re loved. His Word says that HE is our peace. HE is love. You see, in His arms we are home. So, I encourage you today to ‘Stay Home.’

About The Wisecarvers

It seems like there’s always a song. One that reminds us of the mountain tops or the valleys, the laughter or the tears, the fight or the victory. The Wisecarvers want their music to be a soundtrack for the life of the listener. A soundtrack that draws each heart in deeper to the love and glory of the all-knowing, all-sufficient, all-powerful God – Music that will open the door for conviction, encouragement, worship, joy and praise. That is the ultimate purpose. That is their ultimate purpose – To sing a song that creates an atmosphere for salvation and miracles.

Celebrating over a decade in ministry, Dove Award nominated group, The Wisecarvers, are becoming known as one of Christian music’s most dynamic groups. What started as singing a few songs at family reunions and local churches has now blossomed into a worldwide ministry, reaching not only the United States, but into Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Netherlands. This tight knit family has released a steady stream of chart topping singles, including originally penned songs “Turn Back Time” and “I Need You”, along with Singing News Top 10 radio hits “Don’t You Think You Ought To Worship Me” and “It Was Jesus!” With songwriting being such a large aspect of the group’s ministry, it allows them to share their personal stories and testimonies and draw from their individual experiences.

The Wisecarvers were blessed with the distinct honor of being added to the talented roster of artists with renown Crossroads Music. This step opened up many new opportunities for the group as well as gaining them national radio attention. They have been invited to perform as Main Stage Artist at Southern Gospel’s largest gathering, the National Quartet Convention, and at Dolly Parton’s exciting theme park, Dollywood! However, you’ll find them most often at churches across the country, sharing the message that God has laid on their hearts. With a special emphasis on ministering to other families, they have hosted their annual “It’s A Family Thing” Smoky Mountain Weekend Getaway since 2015. The retreat provides a place for not only families, but couples, youth groups and friends to reconnect and refocus on their relationship with Christ. This event has become a staple of their ministry. ​

The group strives to be real with each audience – Real about life, the struggles we face, the heartaches we feel – And real about the faithfulness and power of our God that has never failed. When you see The Wisecarvers in concert their greatest desire is for you to leave having had a personal experience with Christ and the undeniable touch of His presence.