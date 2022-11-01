Scotty Inman Releases Surprise New Single – “Southern Gospel” – Available Now

Nashville, TN (November 1st, 2022) – Music lovers awoke this morning to a surprise single release from one of Southern Gospel’s favorite vocalists, Scotty Inman. The song, entitled Southern Gospel, recounts simpler days and an upbringing firmly rooted in family and the church.

In the days leading up to the single’s release, Inman reminisced on social media about his childhood in East Tennessee, growing up in church and the music, people, and events that shaped him. “First Baptist Church is where I spent most days; Sunday morning and night, Wednesday night prayer meeting, and Monday night youth. The choruses of ‘Just As I Am,’ and ‘Lord, I Lift Your Name On High’ that we’d sing are still woven through my mind and spirit,” shared Inman. It was because of these fond memories that the lyrics of ‘Southern Gospel’ resonated so strongly with the singer/songwriter, despite not having written the song.

“I knew as soon as I heard this song that I needed to cut it,” said Scotty Inman. “Everything about it felt like home, and I believe there are a lot of people out there listening that will feel the same way. In the crazy world we’re living in, where opinions can be so divisive and arguments can arise from such petty things, sometimes we need a reminder of where we came from. I am so thankful for the way I was raised, the Christian and Southern values my parents instilled in me at a young age, and how it molded me into the man I am today for my family.”

‘Southern Gospel’ is available now on all digital and streaming platforms.

Music runs through Scotty Inman’s veins. A second generation vocalist, Scotty’s music career has taken him around the world and allowed him to share the message of Christ on stages that many only dream of. With messages of faith, family and life woven deep with his lyrics, the 4-time BMI awarded singer/songwriter is breaking the mold and forging a path all his own.