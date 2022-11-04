Friday – November 4, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for an 9th week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. The Whisnants, Lore Family, The Chitans, and Morrison Sisters all debut their latest singles this weel. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 17 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(9) 2 3 12 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2 3 4 13 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 3 4 6 11 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 4 5 2 25 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2 6 5 16 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 5 7 9 11 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 7 8 12 13 THE INSPIRATIONS We Shall Rise 8 9 8 17 THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 1 10 13 9 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 10 11 10 13 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 10 12 16 12 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 12 13 11 17 THE BROWNS Brighten The Corner Where You Are 2 14 7 12 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 7 15 17 10 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 16 14 11 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 14 17 22 6 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 17 18 30 9 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 8 19 26 7 THE STEELES The Journey 19 20 15 12 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8 21 18 5 GREATER VISION Older People 18 22 24 9 BIG MO The River 22 23 21 9 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 21 24 20 17 JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11 25 23 15 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21 26 – 1 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 26 27 32 6 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 27 28 31 16 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 29 38 14 11TH HOUR Awake 29 30 27 6 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 27 31 33 6 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 31 32 36 3 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 32 33 46 4 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 33 34 39 4 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 34 35 29 10 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 35 36 47 2 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22 37 37 15 PHILLIPS & BANKS Sweet Peace 15 38 44 3 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 38 39 43 6 CHERI TAYLOR Comin’ Out Singin’ 38 40 28 7 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All Of My Heart 17 41 34 17 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 42 53 3 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 42 43 41 15 SOUND STREET Ready For Revival 24 44 45 8 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39 45 40 8 BATES FAMILY Song of the Redeemed 39 46 – 1 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 46 47 RE-ENTRY 9 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 28 48 55 2 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 48 49 47 7 TIM SHELTON I Am the Man 41 50 52 3 KT&T Mended By The Potter 23 51 48 7 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For The Blood 43 52 51 3 A’MEN QUARTET It’s You Lord 51 53 54 3 GALLOWAY & CO. Just Sing 53 54 – 1 THE CHITANS God Like That 54 55 – 1 MORRISON SISTERS I Made It Mine 55