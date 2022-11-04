Ad
Friday – November 4, 2022

November 4, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for an 9th week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. The Whisnants, Lore Family, The Chitans, and Morrison Sisters all debut their latest singles this weel. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1117DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(9)
2312THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2
3413THE GUARDIANSNot For Long3
4611COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah4
5225THE BROWDERS He Gave 2
6516HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love5
7911THE PERRYSTell the Grave 7
81213THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise8
9817THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again1
10139THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 10
111013TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 10
121612TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus12
131117THE BROWNSBrighten The Corner Where You Are2
14712KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 7
151710MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13
161411CRABB FAMILYNever Been14
17226KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers17
18309THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 8
19267THE STEELES The Journey19
201512ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome8
21185GREATER VISIONOlder People 18
22249 BIG MOThe River22
23219SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 21
242017JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King11
252315BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21
261THE WHISNANTSHe Won’t Stay Gone26
27326THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 27
283116ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13
29381411TH HOUR Awake 29
30276THE NELONSScars In Heaven27
31336THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace31
32363MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In32
33464BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories33
34394OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 34
352910THE WILLIAMSONSThe Story35
36472THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name22
373715PHILLIPS & BANKSSweet Peace15
38443 UNITY 4Quartet Singin’38
39436CHERI TAYLORComin’ Out Singin’38
40287MATTHEWS FAMILYWith All Of My Heart17
413417LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2
42533SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 42
434115SOUND STREETReady For Revival 24
44458RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man39
45408BATES FAMILYSong of the Redeemed39
461LORE FAMILYYou Love, I’ll Judge46
47RE-ENTRY9GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain28
48552MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 48
49477TIM SHELTONI Am the Man41
50523KT&TMended By The Potter23
51487PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For The Blood 43
52513A’MEN QUARTETIt’s You Lord51
53543GALLOWAY & CO.Just Sing53
541THE CHITANSGod Like That54
551MORRISON SISTERSI Made It Mine55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

