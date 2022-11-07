Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Announce A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Enjoy A Jazzy Little Christmas with multi-GRAMMY® nominated group Ernie Haase & Signature Sound this holiday season. Featuring true, four-part harmony and a three-piece jazz band, A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour presents numbers from Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s Billboard Top Ten Jazz Album. Ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019,” A Jazzy Little Christmas “evokes memories of the Rat Pack and Tony Bennett.” For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound recorded the collection of festive favorites, holiday originals and sacred seasonal songs in New York City with Bennett’s former musical director and pianist Billy Stritch and award-winning producer Wayne Haun. Returning to Manhattan on Christmas Eve, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound wrapped the inaugural A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour with a live multi-song performance on the nationally-televised morning program “Fox & Friends.”

Since the release of A Jazzy Little Christmas, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound has received consecutive GRAMMY® nominations, marking nine individual nominations for Haase and four collective nominations for the group and won two GMA Dove® Awards for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year and Southern Gospel Album of the Year. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s most recent project, Decades of Love, landed in the Top 10 on the iTunes Pop Albums chart alongside the likes of Beyonce, Harry Styles, ABBA and James Taylor.

A JAZZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS TOUR 2022 DATES

Dec. 1 First Baptist Church Mexia – Mexia, Texas

Dec. 2 Spring Baptist Church – Spring, Texas

Dec. 3 Walnut Ridge Baptist Church – Mansfield, Texas

Dec. 4 Mangham Baptist Church – Mangham, La.

Dec. 5 The Answers Center – Williamstown, Ky.

Dec. 8 Paramount Theater – Anderson, Ind.

Dec. 9 First Christian Church – Salem, Ill.

Dec. 10 Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church – Easley, S.C.

Dec. 11 Newberry Opera House – Newberry, S.C.

Dec. 12 The Blakeslee Center – Middleport, Ohio

Dec. 14 Charity Baptist Church – Kannapolis, N.C.

Dec. 15 Bunkertown Church – McAlisterville, Pa.

Dec. 16 Lancaster Mennonite School – Lancaster, Pa.

Dec. 17 Marion Palace Theatre – Marion, Ohio

Keep up with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound by visiting ErnieHaase.com or connect with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. To book/schedule Ernie Haase & Signature Sound for concerts/events, click HERE.

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND:

From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music. EHSS continues to gain fans all around the globe with its unique performances and unmistakable four-part harmonies. EHSS is one of the most celebrated quartets in Southern Gospel History mentioned with the same “trailblazing” reverence as groups like The Statesmen Quartet and The Cathedral Quartet. EHSS has sung and sold to millions worldwide, a feat that has not been accomplished by any other Southern Gospel quartet. From concerts in Latvia and India to South Africa and New Zealand, events all around North America, TV appearances on ESPN with NASCAR, multiple NBA appearances singing our National Anthem, and even a specialty tour of historic American theaters in support of the EHSS Broadway project, Signature Sound is a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary Southern Gospel quartet, The Cathedrals, helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Along with many appearances through the years on the widely regarded Gaither Homecoming Tour, his goal was soon accomplished and then some as EHSS quickly gained an international platform in gospel music. EHSS is both GRAMMY®-nominated and GMA Dove® Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally, and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA®-certified Gold and Platinum DVDs.