Friday – November 11, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for a 10th week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. The Williamsons, Brian Free & Assurance, The Wisecarvers, and The Wilbanks all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 18 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(10) 2 3 14 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 2 3 4 12 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 4 2 13 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2 5 6 17 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3 6 11 14 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 6 7 12 12 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 7 8 5 26 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2 9 8 14 THE INSPIRATIONS We Shall Rise 8 10 18 10 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 8 11 14 13 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 7 12 17 7 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 12 13 7 12 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 7 14 10 10 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 10 15 21 6 GREATER VISION Older People 15 16 16 12 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 14 17 23 10 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 17 18 30 7 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 18 19 29 15 11TH HOUR Awake 19 20 15 11 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 21 24 18 JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11 22 13 18 THE BROWNS Brighten The Corner Where You Are 2 23 27 7 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 23 24 19 8 THE STEELES The Journey 19 25 33 5 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 25 26 32 4 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 26 27 22 10 BIG MO The River 22 28 47 10 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 28 29 25 16 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21 30 9 18 THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 1 31 20 13 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8 32 31 7 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 29 33 RE-ENTRY 6 SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 33 34 28 17 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 35 40 8 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All Of My Heart 35 36 34 5 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 34 37 48 3 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 37 38 RE-ENTRY 6 SOUTHBOUND No Better Than That 38 39 46 2 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 39 40 39 7 CHERI TAYLOR Comin’ Out Singin’ 38 41 RE-ENTRY 17 THE WHISNANTS Worth Calvary 2 42 35 5 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 35 43 36 11 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22 44 37 16 PHILLIPS & BANKS Sweet Peace 15 45 38 4 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 38 46 43 16 SOUND STREET Ready For Revival 24 47 42 4 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 42 48 50 4 KT&T Mended By The Potter 48 49 41 18 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 50 54 2 THE CHITANS God Like That 50 51 – 1 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 51 52 44 9 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39 53 49 8 TIM SHELTON I Am the Man 41 54 – 1 THE WISECARVERS All I Got, All I Need 54 55 – 1 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken 55