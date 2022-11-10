Friday – November 11, 2022

Ad
November 10, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

Down East Boys hold on the #1 spot for a 10th week with their hit single “Ready to Leave” from their latest release The Stories We Tell. The Williamsons, Brian Free & Assurance, The Wisecarvers, and The Wilbanks all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1118DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(10)
2314THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 2
3412COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah3
4213THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus2
5617HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3
61114TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home6
71212TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 7
8526THE BROWDERS He Gave 2
9814THE INSPIRATIONS We Shall Rise 8
101810THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 8
111413KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind7
12177KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers12
13712THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 7
141010THE KRAMERSSing Me There10
15216GREATER VISION Older People 15
161612CRABB FAMILYNever Been14
172310SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God17
18307THE NELONSScars In Heaven18
19291511TH HOUR Awake 19
201511MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13
212418JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King11
221318THE BROWNS Brighten The Corner Where You Are 2
23277THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does 23
24198THE STEELESThe Journey19
25335BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 25
26324MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In26
272210BIG MOThe River22
284710GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 28
292516BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21
30918THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again1
312013ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8
32317THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace29
33RE-ENTRY6SOUL’D OUTHe Said I Could Come33
342817ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13
35408MATTHEWS FAMILY With All Of My Heart 35
36345OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes34
37483MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 37
38RE-ENTRY6SOUTHBOUND No Better Than That 38
39462LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 39
40397CHERI TAYLORComin’ Out Singin’38
41RE-ENTRY17THE WHISNANTS Worth Calvary 2
42355THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 35
433611THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22
443716PHILLIPS & BANKS Sweet Peace 15
45384UNITY 4Quartet Singin’38
464316SOUND STREETReady For Revival24
47424SWEETWATER REVIVALSongs In the Night42
48504KT&TMended By The Potter48
494118LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2
50542THE CHITANSGod Like That50
511BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar51
52449RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man39
53498TIM SHELTONI Am the Man41
541THE WISECARVERSAll I Got, All I Need54
551THE WILBANKSYou Were Never Meant To Stay Broken55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

