Daniel Rivera Exits New Legacy Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn – (November, 2022) – Daniel Rivera, Tenor/High Lead for the popular Gospel group New Legacy Project, has announced the upcoming birth of his third child, and his intention to step down from their dynamic touring schedule.



Being a full-time musician and a daddy takes some juggling, and Daniel has made the difficult decision to take some time off from the road. Of the upcoming change Daniel says, “I wouldn’t be where I am without the support of my wife, but with three little ones to raise it is clear that God is calling me to stay a bit closer to home… at least for this season.”

It has been a year of change and growth for New Legacy Project. In December of 2021, group founder and former Blackwood Brothers member, Rick Price, went home to be with the Lord. His son, Alex Price, along with the support of the group and long-time tour coordinator Bobbie Frye, have kept the group on the road, working full time and expanding their horizons for the upcoming year.



With a nearly full 2023 touring schedule, the group is on the hunt for Daniel’s replacement. Long time group member Luke Yates says, “These will be big shoes to fill, but we know God has just the right singer for us and we are happy for Daniel, Ashlee, and the girls. Rick always taught us that family comes first.”

The group wishes Daniel all the best and are looking forward to a new season and a new member for New Legacy Project.

If you are interested in auditioning for the open position, or would like more information, please email us at NewLegacyProject@yahoo.com. You will be asked to send an audition clip that displays your range, a short bio, and a headshot.

To purchase New Legacy Project’s music go to http://www.NewLegacyProject.com

To book a concert with New Legacy Project, contact Kingdom Artists at 800-482-5659 or newlegacyproject@yahoo.com.

To purchase New Legacy Project’s music click any of the icons or go to the website store at http://www.NewLegacyProject.com .

To book New Legacy Project for you church, concert, or event call 800-482-5659 or 615-939-5164 or Email: newlegacyproject@yahoo.com

About New Legacy Project

Rick Price, owner and founder of New Legacy Project, began his 40-year career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Originally a protege of the late Cecil Blackwood, Rick was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990’s.

After Cecil’s death, and with the support of his widow, he and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy. It was Rick’s desire to carry on the grand heritage of his beloved mentor. The group has been continuously touring through the United States since their formation in 2001.

In 2016, Rick made the decision to rename the group to New Legacy Project, recognizing that God was speaking into the ministry in a new way. Rick always surrounded himself with the finest singers and musicians in the industry today. Known for their flawless harmonies, homespun humor and impeccable delivery, the group tour about 140 dates per year, coast to coast.

In 2021, Price passed away but the group continue to travel and share the gospel through the heritage of Southern Gospel Music. As he has often been quoted “the road to the future is paved with memories of the past.”