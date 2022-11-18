Chosen Road’s Appalachian Christmas Tops Billboard Bluegrass Chart

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Appalachian Christmas, the latest release and first holiday recording by celebrated bluegrass Gospel group Chosen Road, debuts this week at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart. Released on the newly-relaunched historic label Thoroughbred Records, Appalachian Christmas leads recordings by such iconic artists as Dolly Parton and Robert Plant/Alison Krauss, along with bluegrass sensations Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, in the chart’s Top 10.



In addition, Chosen Road’s 2021 release, Appalachian Hymns, re-enters Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart at #4. Since its release last fall, Appalachian Hymns has appeared 10 weeks in the chart’s Top 10.



“As a band, we are extremely thankful for the outpouring of love and support for Appalachian Christmas,” said Jonathan Buckner, founding member, Chosen Road. “Having this album debut at #1 is an honor. This is our first album to reach the top of any chart, and when we started this journey 13 years ago, it’s something we could have never imagined. We wouldn’t be here today without our fans—thank you for allowing us to continue to make the music we love, and point people to true Hope this Christmas season.”



“I knew the first time I heard Chosen Road’s Appalachian Christmas it was a very special project,” said Jerry Salley, A&R/Creative Director, Thoroughbred Records. “The album marks the relaunch of our historic Thoroughbred Records imprint, and now it also holds the distinction of being the label’s first #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass chart. We couldn’t be more honored to represent Chosen Road’s exceptional brand of bluegrass Gospel music.”



Appalachian Christmas, produced by Chosen Road’s Jonathan Buckner, Zachary Alvis and Tyler Robertson, features guest appearances by such Christian, Gospel and country music luminaries as Point of Grace, Guy Penrod, Jimmy Fortune and Allan Hall of Selah. The 13-song set includes classic carols and Christmas standards, hallmarked by Chosen Road’s signature harmonies and unparalleled musicianship.



ABOUT CHOSEN ROAD

Chosen Road has carved a singular niche in the musical landscape with their world-class Appalachian instrumentation combined with a passion for sharing and living the Gospel. Comprised of founding member Jonathan Buckner, along with Zachary Alvis, Tyler Robertson and Josh Hicks, the group has been carefully honing their craft since 2009, releasing six albums and performing at festivals, fairs, churches and theaters across the United States as well as overseas. Their 2020 recording, Appalachian Worship, reached #4 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart, and remained a fixture there for a notable 30 weeks, while the group’s 2021 Appalachian Hymns has spent 10 weeks in the Top 10 on the same chart.



Throughout their career, Chosen Road has garnered six Top 10 bluegrass radio singles, including the #1 “When I Get Home,” and the group has performed on stages alongside such greats as Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Dailey & Vincent, and The Isaacs. With deep roots in the Baptist tradition, the band has an ongoing partnership with the North American Mission Board’s (NAMB) Church Replant and Revitalization Team, where they help increase awareness about the number of churches closing their doors each year. Recently the group wrote and recorded the theme song for The Rural PastorPodcast.



ABOUT THOROUGHBRED RECORDS

Daywind Music Group, home to top Gospel labels Daywind Records, New Day Records and mainstream bluegrass label Billy Blue Records, recently relaunched the historic bluegrass Gospel imprint Thoroughbred Records with the signing of flagship artist Chosen Road. Thoroughbred debuted in 1995 as a premier outlet for bluegrass Gospel music and was home to genre giants the Lewis Family from 1995 until shortly before the group’s retirement in 2009. Boasting such leading artists as the Easter Brothers, and The Chigger Hill Boys & Terri, the label directed attention to Christian bluegrass music during a period of resurgence for the bluegrass genre. Thoroughbred culminated its initial tenure with an audio and video collaboration featuring Jeff and Sheri Easter, the Lewis Family, and the Easter Brothers, aptly titled We Are Family. The new Thoroughbred Records will be distributed to Christian retail by New Day Christian Distributors.



For further information, visit chosenroadmusic.com or turningpointpr.com. Follow Chosen Road on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.