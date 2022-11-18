Ad
Friday – November 18, 2022

November 18, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Guardians end the Down East Boys 10-week hold on the #1 spot this week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. Promise, Sisters, Monty Lane Allen, and A’Men Quartet all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1215THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1
2119DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(10)
3313COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah3
4414THE ERWINSThe Blood of Jesus2
5615TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 5
6713TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus6
7518HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love5
81114KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 7
91011THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 8
101411THE KRAMERS Sing Me There10
11128KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers11
12157GREATER VISIONOlder People12
13827THE BROWDERS He Gave 2
14238THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does14
15188THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 15
161313THE PERRYSTell the Grave7
17915THE INSPIRATIONSWe Shall Rise 8
182811GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain18
19191611TH HOUR Awake 19
20256BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories 20
211711SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 17
222012MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13
23374MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETRun to the Door23
241613CRABB FAMILYNever Been18
25265MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In 25
262419THE STEELES The Journey 11
272711BIG MOThe River22
28393LORE FAMILYYou Love, I’ll Judge 28
293418ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13
30387SOUTHBOUND No Better Than That 30
31366OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 31
32328THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace29
33426THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 33
342119JOSEPH HABEDANKChild of the King 11
352917BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21
36475SWEETWATER REVIVALSongs In the Night36
37455UNITY 4Quartet Singin’ 37
383114ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome8
39503THE CHITANS God Like That 39
403019THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again1
412219THE BROWNS Brighten The Corner Where You Are 2
42552THE WILBANKSYou Were Never Meant To Stay Broken 42
43337SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 33
44485KT&TMended By The Potter44
45359MATTHEWS FAMILYWith All Of My Heart26
461THE PROMISEGod Works Like That46
47512BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCELiar, Liar47
484312THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name22
491SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 49
501MONTY LANE ALLENSo Happy50
51542THE WISECARVERSAll I Got, All I Need51
524118THE WHISNANTS Worth Calvary 2
535210RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man39
544919LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise2
551A’MEN QUARTETIt’s You Lord55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

