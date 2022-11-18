Friday – November 18, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart
The Guardians end the
Down East Boys 10-week hold on the #1 spot this week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. Promise, Sisters, Monty Lane Allen, and A’Men Quartet all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 2 15 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1 2 1 19 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(10) 3 3 13 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 4 4 14 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2 5 6 15 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 5 6 7 13 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 6 7 5 18 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 5 8 11 14 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 7 9 10 11 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 8 10 14 11 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 10 11 12 8 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11 12 15 7 GREATER VISION Older People 12 13 8 27 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2 14 23 8 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 14 15 18 8 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 15 16 13 13 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 7 17 9 15 THE INSPIRATIONS We Shall Rise 8 18 28 11 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 18 19 19 16 11TH HOUR Awake 19 20 25 6 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 20 21 17 11 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 17 22 20 12 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 23 37 4 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 23 24 16 13 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 18 25 26 5 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 25 26 24 19 THE STEELES The Journey 11 27 27 11 BIG MO The River 22 28 39 3 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 28 29 34 18 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 30 38 7 SOUTHBOUND No Better Than That 30 31 36 6 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 31 32 32 8 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 29 33 42 6 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 33 34 21 19 JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11 35 29 17 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21 36 47 5 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 36 37 45 5 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 37 38 31 14 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8 39 50 3 THE CHITANS God Like That 39 40 30 19 THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 1 41 22 19 THE BROWNS Brighten The Corner Where You Are 2 42 55 2 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken 42 43 33 7 SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 33 44 48 5 KT&T Mended By The Potter 44 45 35 9 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All Of My Heart 26 46 – 1 THE PROMISE God Works Like That 46 47 51 2 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 47 48 43 12 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22 49 – 1 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 49 50 – 1 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 50 51 54 2 THE WISECARVERS All I Got, All I Need 51 52 41 18 THE WHISNANTS Worth Calvary 2 53 52 10 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39 54 49 19 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 55 – 1 A’MEN QUARTET It’s You Lord 55
TW – This week on the chart LW – Last week on the chart #WK – Number of weeks on the chart #1 For the Week