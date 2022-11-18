Friday – November 18, 2022

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK

1 2 15 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1

2 1 19 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(10)

3 3 13 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3

4 4 14 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2

5 6 15 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 5

6 7 13 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 6

7 5 18 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 5

8 11 14 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 7

9 10 11 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 8

10 14 11 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 10

11 12 8 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11

12 15 7 GREATER VISION Older People 12

13 8 27 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2

14 23 8 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 14

15 18 8 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 15

16 13 13 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 7

17 9 15 THE INSPIRATIONS We Shall Rise 8

18 28 11 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 18

19 19 16 11TH HOUR Awake 19

20 25 6 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 20

21 17 11 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 17

22 20 12 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13

23 37 4 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 23

24 16 13 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 18

25 26 5 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 25

26 24 19 THE STEELES The Journey 11

27 27 11 BIG MO The River 22

28 39 3 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 28

29 34 18 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13

30 38 7 SOUTHBOUND No Better Than That 30

31 36 6 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 31

32 32 8 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 29

33 42 6 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 33

34 21 19 JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11

35 29 17 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21

36 47 5 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 36

37 45 5 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 37

38 31 14 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8

39 50 3 THE CHITANS God Like That 39

40 30 19 THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 1

41 22 19 THE BROWNS Brighten The Corner Where You Are 2

42 55 2 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken 42

43 33 7 SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 33

44 48 5 KT&T Mended By The Potter 44

45 35 9 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All Of My Heart 26

46 – 1 THE PROMISE God Works Like That 46

47 51 2 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 47

48 43 12 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22

49 – 1 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 49

50 – 1 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 50

51 54 2 THE WISECARVERS All I Got, All I Need 51

52 41 18 THE WHISNANTS Worth Calvary 2

53 52 10 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39

54 49 19 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2