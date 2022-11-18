Karen Peck and New River Lands Sixth Career Grammy Nomination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 18, 2022) – Daywind Record’s Karen Peck & New River continue to make a name for themselves in Gospel Music with the GRAMMY® nomination of their full-length studio album, 2:22. The album, written out of hope, sorrow, grief, joy, and faith, was produced by the incomparable Wayne Haun and was released on Daywind Records on February 22nd, 2022. The now six-time GRAMMY®-nominated, seven-time GMA Dove Award-winning group powerfully declares that the “Answer Is Jesus” through all of life’s joys and sorrows in this ground-breaking album. Inspired by the hope found in Jesus through life’s darkest tragedies, 2:22 sends a strong message of redemption and peace. The members of KPNR as well as their loved ones, experienced trials and tribulations prior to and during the making of 2:22. With some of these challenges including cancer, covid, miscarriage, and addiction, 2:22 is a raw and honest collection of songs that resonates with all listeners. Click here to listen to the GRAMMY® nominated album, 2:22.

Karen Peck commented on the nomination of 2:22 saying, “We are extremely grateful and honored to have this GRAMMY® nomination. The songs on 2:22 are a reflection of where we have been spiritually over the past couple of years. We pray the GRAMMY® platform will open new opportunities for people to hear the message of hope and encouragement through Jesus Christ.”

Impacting Gospel music through ministry for over 30 years, Karen Peck & New River once again, spreads the word that Jesus is the answer through powerful music and praise.

Track Listing:

Spirit of Heaven (3:40)

Answer Is Jesus (3:43)

The Keepers (3:52)

Future Glory (3:14)

Bless His Holy Name (3:53)

If God Wrote A Song (3:24)

Dance (2:56)

Lead Me Through (3:51)

Valley Too Long (2:3)

Sheaves (4:00)

The Lord’s Prayer (0:34)

