Friday – November 25, 2022

The Guardians hold on to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. The Inspirations, The Whisnants, Kelly Crabb, The Joyaires, Faith’s Call, and Logan Smith all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 16 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(2) 2 8 15 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 3 9 13 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 3 4 5 16 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 4 5 6 14 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 5 6 2 20 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(10) 7 3 14 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 8 16 14 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 7 9 10 12 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 9 10 12 8 GREATER VISION Older People 10 11 15 9 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 11 12 11 9 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11 13 21 12 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 13 14 14 9 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 14 15 4 15 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2 16 7 19 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3 17 24 14 CRABB FAMILY THE INSPIRATIONS Never Been 14 18 19 17 11TH HOUR Awake 18 19 20 7 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 19 20 23 5 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 20 21 13 28 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2 22 18 12 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 18 23 25 6 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 23 24 22 13 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 18 25 47 3 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 25 26 26 20 THE STEELES The Journey 11 27 30 8 SOUTHBOUND No Better Than That 27 28 28 4 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 28 29 – 1 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 29 30 33 7 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 30 31 31 7 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 31 32 29 19 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 33 36 6 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 33 34 40 20 THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 1 35 37 6 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 35 36 32 9 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 29 37 46 2 THE PROMISE God Works Like That 37 38 39 4 THE CHITANS God Like That 38 39 42 3 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken 39 40 49 2 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 40 41 34 20 JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11 42 38 15 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8 43 44 6 KT&T Mended By The Potter 43 44 – 1 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 44 45 – 1 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 45 46 35 18 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21 47 50 2 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 47 48 48 13 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22 49 53 11 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39 50 – 1 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 50 51 45 10 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All of My Heart 26 52 54 20 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 53 43 8 SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 33 54 – 1 FAITH’S CALL Jesus Found Me 54 55 – 1 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 55