Friday – November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Guardians hold on to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. The Inspirations, The Whisnants, Kelly Crabb, The Joyaires, Faith’s Call, and Logan Smith all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1116THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(2)
2815KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2
3913THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 3
4516TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 4
5614TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus5
6220DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(10)
7314COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3
81614THE PERRYS Tell the Grave7
91012THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 9
10128GREATER VISIONOlder People10
11159THE NELONSScars In Heaven11
12119KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers11
132112SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 13
14149THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does14
15415THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2
16719HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love3
172414CRABB FAMILY THE INSPIRATIONSNever Been14
18191711TH HOUR Awake 18
19207BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories19
20235MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETRun to the Door20
211328THE BROWDERS He Gave2
221812GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain 18
23256MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In23
242213MYLON HAYES FAMILYJust As Sure18
25473BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCELiar, Liar25
262620THE STEELES The Journey 11
27308SOUTHBOUNDNo Better Than That27
28284LORE FAMILYYou Love, I’ll Judge 28
291THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 29
30337THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 30
31317OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 31
322919ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13
33366SWEETWATER REVIVALSongs In the Night 33
344020THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 1
35376UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 35
36329THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace29
37462THE PROMISEGod Works Like That 37
38394THE CHITANS God Like That 38
39423THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken 39
40492SISTERSEverything You Need Is In The Blood40
413420JOSEPH HABEDANK Child of the King 11
423815ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome 8
43446KT&T Mended By The Potter43
441THE WHISNANTSHe Won’t Stay Gone44
451KELLY CRABBIn the Sweet By & By45
463518BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway21
47502MONTY LANE ALLENSo Happy47
484813THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name22
495311RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39
501THE JOYAIRESI’ll Thank You For The Grace50
514510MATTHEWS FAMILYWith All of My Heart26
525420LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise2
53438SOUL’D OUTHe Said I Could Come33
541FAITH’S CALLJesus Found Me54
551LOGAN SMITHLiving In You55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

