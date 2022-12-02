Ad
Friday – December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Guardians hold on to the #1 spot for a third consecutive week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. Lauren Talley, The Wisecarvers, Zane & Donna King, and The Sound all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1117THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(3)
2216KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2
3314THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 3
4515TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 4
5715COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah5
6815THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 6
71410THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does 7
8109GREATER VISIONOlder People8
9913THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 9
10417TRIBUTE QUARTETThat Heavenly Home4
11198BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 11
121516THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2
13621DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(10)
141110THE NELONSScars In Heaven11
151313SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God13
161210KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11
171715CRABB FAMILYNever Been14
18206MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 18
192213GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain18
202414MYLON HAYES FAMILYJust As Sure18
21357UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 21
22254BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCELiar, Liar22
23181811TH HOUR Awake 18
242129THE BROWDERSHe Gave2
25285LORE FAMILYYou Love, I’ll Judge25
263020THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 26
272621THE STEELES The Journey 11
283421THE TAYLORSGod, Do It Again 1
29318OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 29
30237MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In 23
31337SWEETWATER REVIVALSongs In the Night31
323220ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13
33292THE INSPIRATIONSArk of His Grace33
343610THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace29
35373THE PROMISEGod Works Like That35
36385THE CHITANSGod Like That36
371620HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love 3
38473MONTY LANE ALLENSo Happy38
39273SOUTHBOUND THE WILBANKS No Better Than That You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken 27
40437KT&T Mended By The Potter 40
414216ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUNDOvercome8
42442THE WHISNANTSHe Won’t Stay Gone42
434814THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name43
44539SOUL’D OUTHe Said I Could Come33
45403SISTERSEverything You Need Is In The Blood40
46502THE JOYAIRESI’ll Thank You For The Grace 46
47552LOGAN SMITHLiving In You47
484912RILEY DOTSONHey Preacher Man39
491LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 49
501THE WISECARVERSStay Home50
515221LEFEVRE QUARTETAll the Praise2
524619BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway21
531ZANE & DONNA KINGEvery Miracle And Mystery53
541THE SOUNDNever Not God54
55RE-ENTRY2A’MEN QUARTETIt’s You Lord55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

