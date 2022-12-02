Friday – December 2, 2022

The Guardians hold on to the #1 spot for a third consecutive week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. Lauren Talley, The Wisecarvers, Zane & Donna King, and The Sound all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
TW
LW
#WK
ARTIST
TITLE
PEAK
1
1
17
THE GUARDIANS
Not For Long
1(3)
2
2
16
KINGDOM HEIRS
A Heaven Frame of Mind
2
3
3
14
THE OLD PATHS
Music To Your Ears
3
4
5
15
TRIUMPHANT QUARTET
Don’t Miss Jesus
4
5
7
15
COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY
We Need Another Noah
5
6
8
15
THE PERRYS
Tell the Grave
6
7
14
10
THE KINGSMEN
What The Blood Does
7
8
10
9
GREATER VISION
Older People
8
9
9
13
THE KRAMERS
Sing Me There
9
10
4
17
TRIBUTE QUARTET
That Heavenly Home
4
11
19
8
BOOTH BROTHERS
Room Full of Stories
11
12
15
16
THE ERWINS
The Blood of Jesus
2
13
6
21
DOWN EAST BOYS
Ready to Leave
1(10)
14
11
10
THE NELONS
Scars In Heaven
11
15
13
13
SUNDAY DRIVE
God Will Always Be God
13
16
12
10
KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER
The Keepers
11
17
17
15
CRABB FAMILY
Never Been
14
18
20
6
MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET
Run to the Door
18
19
22
13
GAITHER VOCAL BAND
There Is a Mountain
18
20
24
14
MYLON HAYES FAMILY
Just As Sure
18
21
35
7
UNITY 4
Quartet Singin’
21
22
25
4
BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE
Liar, Liar
22
23
18
18
11TH HOUR
Awake
18
24
21
29
THE BROWDERS
He Gave
2
25
28
5
LORE FAMILY
You Love, I’ll Judge
25
26
30
20
THE WILLIAMSONS
The Story
26
27
26
21
THE STEELES
The Journey
11
28
34
21
THE TAYLORS
God, Do It Again
1
29
31
8
OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET
When God’s Chariot Comes
29
30
23
7
MASTER’S VOICE
Whose Hand You’re In
23
31
33
7
SWEETWATER REVIVAL
Songs In the Night
31
32
32
20
ENDLESS HIGHWAY
About the Business
13
33
29
2
THE INSPIRATIONS
Ark of His Grace
33
34
36
10
THE JONESES
Morning Mercies And Daily Grace
29
35
37
3
THE PROMISE
God Works Like That
35
36
38
5
THE CHITANS
God Like That
36
37
16
20
HIGHROAD
Faith, Hope, Love
3
38
47
3
MONTY LANE ALLEN
So Happy
38
39
27
3
SOUTHBOUND THE WILBANKS
No Better Than That You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken