Friday – December 2, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Guardians hold on to the #1 spot for a third consecutive week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. Lauren Talley, The Wisecarvers, Zane & Donna King, and The Sound all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 17 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(3) 2 2 16 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 3 3 14 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 3 4 5 15 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 4 5 7 15 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 5 6 8 15 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 6 7 14 10 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 7 8 10 9 GREATER VISION Older People 8 9 9 13 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 9 10 4 17 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 4 11 19 8 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 11 12 15 16 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2 13 6 21 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(10) 14 11 10 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 11 15 13 13 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 13 16 12 10 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11 17 17 15 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 14 18 20 6 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 18 19 22 13 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 18 20 24 14 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 18 21 35 7 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 21 22 25 4 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 22 23 18 18 11TH HOUR Awake 18 24 21 29 THE BROWDERS He Gave 2 25 28 5 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 25 26 30 20 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 26 27 26 21 THE STEELES The Journey 11 28 34 21 THE TAYLORS God, Do It Again 1 29 31 8 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 29 30 23 7 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 23 31 33 7 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 31 32 32 20 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 33 29 2 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 33 34 36 10 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 29 35 37 3 THE PROMISE God Works Like That 35 36 38 5 THE CHITANS God Like That 36 37 16 20 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3 38 47 3 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 38 39 27 3 SOUTHBOUND THE WILBANKS No Better Than That You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken 27 40 43 7 KT&T Mended By The Potter 40 41 42 16 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND Overcome 8 42 44 2 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 42 43 48 14 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 43 44 53 9 SOUL’D OUT He Said I Could Come 33 45 40 3 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 40 46 50 2 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 46 47 55 2 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 47 48 49 12 RILEY DOTSON Hey Preacher Man 39 49 – 1 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 49 50 – 1 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 50 51 52 21 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 52 46 19 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21 53 – 1 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 53 54 – 1 THE SOUND Never Not God 54 55 RE-ENTRY 2 A’MEN QUARTET It’s You Lord 55