Selah Joins Amy Grant and Michael Tait for Lipscomb University’s Light of the Green

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Prior to embarking on their highly anticipated 10-city Christmas tour, multi–Dove Award-winning vocal trio Selah joined GRAMMY®-winning superstar Amy Grant in Nashville earlier this week for Lipscomb University’s 18th annual Lighting of the Green. Presented by FirstBank and hosted each year by Grant, the event also featured GRAMMY®-winning dc Talk founding member and Newsboys frontman Michael Tait, along with various choirs and vocal ensembles from Lipscomb University and Lipscomb Academy.



Heralding the season for Lipscomb students, staff and the Nashville community, Lighting of the Green is a longstanding Christmas tradition spotlighting performances from some of Music City’s biggest names. During the event, Selah took the stage at Lipscomb’s Allen Arena to share their signature rendition of “Light of the Stable” as well as a stirring acoustic performance of “At This Table,” the group’s latest single.



The renowned trio also kicked off their “Christmas with Selah” Tour this week with a sold-out hometown show in Franklin, Tennessee. Featuring special guest singer/songwriter Natalie Layne, the tour showcases selections from Selah’s two acclaimed holiday recordings—2002’s Rose of Bethlehem (Curb) and the recently released At This Table: A Christmas Album (3Cre8tive). The “Christmas with Selah” Tour is slated to make stops in Pittsburgh; Lakeland, Florida; and Davenport, Iowa, among other cities, before concluding December 17 in Chicago.



Comprised of Todd Smith, Allan Hall and Amy Perry, the 11-time GMA Dove Award-winning group is celebrating 25 years in Christian music with two new full-length recordings. Greatest Hymns Vol. 3 and At This Table: A Christmas Album bowed via Selah’s label, 3Cre8tive, in October and are available exclusively at national retail with various singles featured on streaming platforms.



To date, Selah has amassed more than 750 million streams; 4 million albums sold; two Gold-certified albums; and eight #1 singles. Renowned for their impassioned interpretations of timeless hymns, classic songs of faith and signature originals, Selah’s music has been a beacon of hope and healing to listeners around the world for a quarter of a century. The trio’s iconic anthems include “You Raise Me Up,” “Press On,” and “Wonderful, Merciful Savior,” among numerous others.



For further information, visit selahonline.com, 3Cre8tive.com or turningpointpr.com. Follow Selah on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.