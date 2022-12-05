The Wisecarvers Release New Christmas Single – “Wrapped In Red”

Arden, North Carolina (December 2, 2022) — Rather than close the book on 2022 with the October release of their most recent single for Horizon Records, “Stay Home,” The Wisecarvers are sharing one more song with listeners in “Wrapped In Red,” a grateful, graceful meditation on the true significance and celebration of Christ’s birth.

Written and sung by Chase Wisecarver, with Kaila and Dustin Wisecarver adding warmly supportive harmonies over an arrangement led by producer Jeff Collins’ piano, “Wrapped In Red” offers a gentle yet insistent reminder of what truly counts in the holiday, summed up in the chorus’s simple, direct acknowledgement:

“He just wants my heart wrapped in red

The perfect shade of crimson

For the blood that He shed

Nothing I could offer Him would seem to be enough

But He said all He wants is my love

And this heart wrapped in red”

“It seems now Christmas has gotten so commercialized people often forget the true reason for the season,” notes Chase Wisecarver. “We give and receive gifts, have Christmas dinners, wonder what Santa will bring, and sometimes let all of that overshadow the most important thing — Christmas is the celebration of the birthday of Christ our King. I’ve wondered what we could give to our King for His birthday. There’s nothing greater we could give Him than our hearts wrapped in red with the blood He shed for us on Calvary.”

About The Wisecarvers

It seems like there’s always a song. One that reminds us of the mountain tops or the valleys, the laughter or the tears, the fight or the victory. The Wisecarvers want their music to be a soundtrack for the life of the listener. A soundtrack that draws each heart in deeper to the love and glory of the all-knowing, all-sufficient, all-powerful God – Music that will open the door for conviction, encouragement, worship, joy and praise. That is the ultimate purpose. That is their ultimate purpose – To sing a song that creates an atmosphere for salvation and miracles.

Celebrating over a decade in ministry, Dove Award nominated group, The Wisecarvers, are becoming known as one of Christian music’s most dynamic groups. What started as singing a few songs at family reunions and local churches has now blossomed into a worldwide ministry, reaching not only the United States, but into Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Netherlands. This tight knit family has released a steady stream of chart topping singles, including originally penned songs “Turn Back Time” and “I Need You”, along with Singing News Top 10 radio hits “Don’t You Think You Ought To Worship Me” and “It Was Jesus!” With songwriting being such a large aspect of the group’s ministry, it allows them to share their personal stories and testimonies and draw from their individual experiences.

The Wisecarvers were blessed with the distinct honor of being added to the talented roster of artists with renown Crossroads Music. This step opened up many new opportunities for the group as well as gaining them national radio attention. They have been invited to perform as Main Stage Artist at Southern Gospel’s largest gathering, the National Quartet Convention, and at Dolly Parton’s exciting theme park, Dollywood! However, you’ll find them most often at churches across the country, sharing the message that God has laid on their hearts. With a special emphasis on ministering to other families, they have hosted their annual “It’s A Family Thing” Smoky Mountain Weekend Getaway since 2015. The retreat provides a place for not only families, but couples, youth groups and friends to reconnect and refocus on their relationship with Christ. This event has become a staple of their ministry. ​

The group strives to be real with each audience – Real about life, the struggles we face, the heartaches we feel – And real about the faithfulness and power of our God that has never failed. When you see The Wisecarvers in concert their greatest desire is for you to leave having had a personal experience with Christ and the undeniable touch of His presence.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.