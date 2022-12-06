Armond Morales Passes Away

Today we mourn the loss of our beloved Armond Morales

“He was born on a Thursday, February 25th, 1932 and is walking on the streets of gold into the arms of Jesus on Monday, December 5th, 2022. He gets to hear the words, well done a good and faithful servant!” Says Bonnie, Armond’s wife of 52 years.

Armond owned and managed the Imperials through every transition, from the very beginning. It was only 5 years ago, that Armond retired from management and the road. Even though Armond was no longer part of the public team, he was always available with his wonderful advice and encouragement.

We all knew Armond’s countless accolades but the accolade he was most committed to was his family. Bonnie and Jason, We are here for you. We are loving you and praying for you.

To our dear Armond… Life is such a short -dash- . Today you are standing in the Presence of The King. We will miss you until we join you once again for a great reunion.

The Imperials,

Paul Smith, Rick Evans, Ron Hemby

the classic imperials (via facebook)