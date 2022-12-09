Mikayla Lane Releases New Single and Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Emerging songstress Mikayla Lane releases her sweet-sounding version of the beloved gospel hymn, “I’ll Fly Away,” and the accompanying music video, which was exclusively premiered by the The Christian Beat today.

“‘I’ll Fly Away'” has been a favorite of mine since I was a little girl and I’ve covered it for as long as I can remember. It was an easy decision to select this song as a favorite cover to record. It’s been even more special getting to meet and know Jackson Brumley, the son of writer Albert Brumley, during the recording process,” Mikayla shared.

Mikayla recently launched her exclusive line of high-end western fashion, The Mikayla Lane Collection, which features handbags custom made by Alamo Saddlery in Del Rio, TX. Each bag is made of the finest leather and stitched to perfection. Every detail is patiently and meticulously handcrafted, creating a truly one-of-a-kind creation. Mikayla will be hosting a pop-up shop showcasing her new brand on Jan. 25 at The Showroom Nashville. For more information, visit mikaylalanecollection.com.

Additionally, Mikayla made her Song Suffragettes showcase debut at The Listening Room Cafe in Nashville on Aug. 29. Her newest single, “Ambush,” was released on July 29 and debuted at No. 1 on OneRPM’s “Country Bound” playlist on Spotify and also landed on CMT’s “The Round Up” playlist on Spotify and Apple Music. Written by Mikayla and John Conrad and produced by Jimmy Ritchey (Jake Owen, Clay Walker, Mark Chesnutt), “Ambush” brings a spunky, cowgirl-themed tale of unexpected love on the range and offers up a western-esque vibe.

About Mikayla Lane:

Seventeen-year-old Mikayla Lane is ambitious and driven–traits branded by her upbringing, lifestyle, personality and passions. With heart, vision and talent beyond her years, she knows what she wants and she is determined to chase her dream; her pursuit began early on. Mikayla was just 13 when she earned a spot on Blake Shelton’s OIe Red talent roster, which originated in Shelton’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma and Mikayla’s home state. She has become a staple at the venue in Tishomingo and has appeared on the Ole Red stages in Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando. The country music starlet has become a “fan-favorite” at a variety of notable venues, including Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa where she opened for Jon Wolfe. She is the venue’s youngest supporting act to date.

The songstress has written and co-produced a catalog of original tunes. As a tween, Mikayla recorded and released her debut EP, Rooftop Nights, and has since released seven studio recordings. She co-wrote and co-produced the single “Superman,” recorded in her bedroom and now approaching 80,000 streams, along with the corresponding music video, which premiered on CMT.com in October 2020. Mikayla also co-wrote and co-produced the single, “Drive” in 2021 and the track catapulted to the Top 10 on Spotify’s New Music Nashville.

In September 2021, Mikayla introduced her sophomore recording project, Miles From Nowhere, featuring four originals that embrace her western lifestyle. In keeping with family tradition and their mutual passion for rodeo and the lifestyle, Mikayla was recently named as the official spokesperson for the nation’s largest youth rodeo, the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship.

Special thank you to Lady Daze Creative & Photography, Drea Carreno – Hair & Makeup, Turquoise & Co., American Hat Company, The Showroom Nashville and Marvin Performance Horses.