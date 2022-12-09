Friday – December 9, 2022

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK

1 1 18 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(4)

2 6 16 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2

3 9 14 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 3

4 2 17 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2

5 7 11 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 5

6 3 14 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 3

7 8 10 GREATER VISION Older People 7

8 11 9 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 8

9 5 16 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3

10 4 16 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 4

11 12 17 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2

12 16 11 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11

13 20 15 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13

14 10 18 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 4

15 18 7 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 15

16 21 8 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16

17 26 9 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 17

18 25 6 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18

19 29 9 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 19

20 32 21 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13

21 22 5 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 21

22 15 14 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 13

23 14 11 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 11

24 31 8 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 24

25 34 11 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 25

26 19 14 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 18

27 17 16 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 14

28 30 8 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 28

29 42 3 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 29

30 40 8 KT&T Mended By The Potter 30

31 13 22 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(10)

32 33 3 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 32

33 38 4 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 33

34 50 2 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 34

35 36 6 THE CHITANS God Like That 35

36 43 15 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22

37 37 21 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3

38 46 3 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 38

39 45 4 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 39

40 53 2 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 40

41 52 20 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21

42 – 1 CHELSEA ESTES A Better Place 42

43 RE-ENTRY 2 FAITH’S CALL Jesus Found Me 43

44 – 1 SOUND STREET Forever Gone 44

45 RE-ENTRY 11 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All Of My Heart 26

46 RE-ENTRY 4 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken 39

47 – 1 BATES FAMILY Shepherd of My Valley 47

48 49 2 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 48

49 51 22 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2

50 RE-ENTRY 2 MORRISON SISTERS I Made It Mine 50

51 – 1 SCOTTY INMAN Saved People 51

52 47 3 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 47

53 – 1 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In The Blood 53

54 – 1 PROMISEDLAND QUARTET Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory 54