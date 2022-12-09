Friday – December 9, 2022

Top 55 Weekly Chart
The Guardians hold on to the #1 spot for a fourth consecutive week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. Chelsea Estes, Sound Street, Bates Family, Scotty Inman, River’s Edge, and PromisedLand Quartet all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 18 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(4) 2 6 16 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2 3 9 14 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 3 4 2 17 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 5 7 11 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 5 6 3 14 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 3 7 8 10 GREATER VISION Older People 7 8 11 9 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 8 9 5 16 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 10 4 16 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 4 11 12 17 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2 12 16 11 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11 13 20 15 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 14 10 18 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 4 15 18 7 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 15 16 21 8 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16 17 26 9 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 17 18 25 6 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18 19 29 9 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 19 20 32 21 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 21 22 5 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 21 22 15 14 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 13 23 14 11 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 11 24 31 8 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 24 25 34 11 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 25 26 19 14 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 18 27 17 16 CRABB FAMILY Never Been 14 28 30 8 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 28 29 42 3 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 29 30 40 8 KT&T Mended By The Potter 30 31 13 22 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(10) 32 33 3 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 32 33 38 4 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 33 34 50 2 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 34 35 36 6 THE CHITANS God Like That 35 36 43 15 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22 37 37 21 HIGHROAD Faith, Hope, Love 3 38 46 3 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 38 39 45 4 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 39 40 53 2 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 40 41 52 20 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21 42 – 1 CHELSEA ESTES A Better Place 42 43 RE-ENTRY 2 FAITH’S CALL Jesus Found Me 43 44 – 1 SOUND STREET Forever Gone 44 45 RE-ENTRY 11 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All Of My Heart 26 46 RE-ENTRY 4 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken 39 47 – 1 BATES FAMILY Shepherd of My Valley 47 48 49 2 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 48 49 51 22 LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise 2 50 RE-ENTRY 2 MORRISON SISTERS I Made It Mine 50 51 – 1 SCOTTY INMAN Saved People 51 52 47 3 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 47 53 – 1 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In The Blood 53 54 – 1 PROMISEDLAND QUARTET Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory 54 55 23 19 11TH HOUR Awake 18
TW – This week on the chart LW – Last week on the chart #WK – Number of weeks on the chart #1 For the Week