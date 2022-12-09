Ad
Friday – December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Guardians hold on to the #1 spot for a fourth consecutive week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. Chelsea Estes, Sound Street, Bates Family, Scotty Inman, River’s Edge, and PromisedLand Quartet all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK
1118THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(4)
2616THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2
3914THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 3
4217KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2
5711THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 5
6314THE OLD PATHSMusic To Your Ears 3
7810GREATER VISIONOlder People 7
8119BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories8
9516COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah3
10416TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 4
111217THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus2
121611KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers11
132015MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13
141018TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 4
15187MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 15
16218UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’16
17269THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 17
18256LORE FAMILYYou Love, I’ll Judge 18
19299OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 19
203221ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business13
21225BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar21
221514SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God13
231411THE NELONS Scars In Heaven11
24318SWEETWATER REVIVALSongs In the Night24
253411THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace25
261914GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain18
271716CRABB FAMILY Never Been 14
28308MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In 28
29423THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone29
30408KT&TMended By The Potter 30
311322DOWN EAST BOYSReady to Leave1(10)
32333THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace32
33384MONTY LANE ALLENSo Happy33
34502THE WISECARVERSStay Home34
35366THE CHITANSGod Like That35
364315THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name22
373721HIGHROADFaith, Hope, Love 3
38463THE JOYAIRESI’ll Thank You For The Grace38
39454SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 39
40532ZANE & DONNA KINGEvery Miracle And Mystery 40
415220BATCHELOR FAMILYLord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway21
421CHELSEA ESTESA Better Place42
43RE-ENTRY2FAITH’S CALLJesus Found Me43
441SOUND STREETForever Gone44
45RE-ENTRY11MATTHEWS FAMILYWith All Of My Heart26
46RE-ENTRY4THE WILBANKSYou Were Never Meant To Stay Broken39
471BATES FAMILY Shepherd of My Valley 47
48492LAUREN TALLEYThis Is For You48
495122LEFEVRE QUARTET All the Praise2
50RE-ENTRY2MORRISON SISTERSI Made It Mine50
511SCOTTY INMANSaved People51
52473LOGAN SMITHLiving In You47
531RIVER’S EDGEMy Hope Is In The Blood53
541PROMISEDLAND QUARTETDon’t Let Me Miss the Glory54
55231911TH HOURAwake18
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

