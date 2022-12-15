Gold City Releases Tribute to Doug Riley

Nashville, TN – Riding high on the heels of the success of their recent Top Five radio single, “Gonna Take It And Leave It”, New Haven Records and popular, multi-award winning quartet, Gold City has announced the release of a brand new single to radio. The sophomore single is the title cut from the group’s “Once And For All – The Songs of Doug Riley” recent recording on the New Haven label. This album features newly named members, Chris Jenkins and Bruce Tallaferro, as well as long-time group member, Danny Riley and bass singer, Chris West. “Once And for All” is such a strong song about the work our Lord and Savior did at Calvary for our salvation,” Danny Riley shares. “It’s very humbling to think that Jesus would die on a cross to save us, but He did. The song is our offering of praise for the finished work of the cross.”



In October, Gold City hosted a live Facebook concert, debuting the new group, and the response has been overwhelming. “This has been an unusual year for Gold City,” Danny Riley explains, “with challenges and transitions, but God is faithful. He has always sent the people we needed at the time we needed them, and we are very blessed because He has done it once again. We are excited about the future of the group, and the new music God is allowing us to produce.”



Gold City is blessed with new personnel, as well as the success of their current recording, which is a tribute to Doug Riley, Danny’s brother, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident in 2006. “This recording is near and dear to my heart because all the songs were written by my late brother, Doug,” Danny conveys. “Doug’s testimony and heart are written into every song, and the gift of his music is his legacy to our family.”



“The Riley family has been a part of the New Haven family for a long time,” states New Haven President, Ken Harding. “It is truly an honor for us to have the opportunity to release this very special recording. It is a testimony of the impact Doug’s life made on so many people and the impact his life will continue to make for many years to come.”



The recording was truly a labor of love. “This recording honors my brother, my hero and best friend,” Danny Riley shares. “He wrote from his heart and these songs are as relevant today as they were when he wrote them many years ago.”



“Once And For All” is presently available on iTunes, Amazon and all other streaming platforms.