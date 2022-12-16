Friday – December 16, 2023

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Guardians hold on to the #1 spot for a fifth consecutive week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. The McNichols, The Freemans, and The Littles all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 1 19 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(5) 2 6 18 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 3 2 18 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2 4 3 17 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 3 5 5 12 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 5 6 7 11 GREATER VISION Older People 6 7 6 15 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6 8 8 10 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 8 9 17 10 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 9 10 10 17 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 4 11 9 17 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 12 22 15 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 12 13 12 12 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11 14 23 12 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 11 15 13 16 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 16 14 19 TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 4 17 15 8 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 15 18 11 18 THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2 19 29 4 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 19 20 16 9 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16 21 55 20 11TH HOUR Awake 18 22 34 3 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 22 23 32 4 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 23 24 19 10 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 19 25 24 9 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 24 26 21 14 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 21 27 18 7 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18 28 25 12 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 25 29 26 15 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 18 30 30 9 KT&T Mended By The Potter 30 31 28 9 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 23 32 33 5 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 32 33 35 7 THE CHITANS God Like That 33 34 20 22 ENDLESS HIGHWAY About the Business 13 35 36 16 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22 36 38 4 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 36 37 39 5 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 37 38 40 3 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 38 39 41 21 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21 40 42 2 CHELSEA ESTES A Better Place 40 41 43 3 FAITH’S CALL Jesus Found Me 41 42 45 2 SOUND STREET Forever Gone 42 43 46 5 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 39 44 48 3 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 44 45 47 2 BATES FAMILY Shepherd of My Valley 45 46 44 12 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All Of My Heart 26 47 50 3 MORRISON SISTERS I Made It Mine 47 48 52 4 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 47 49 53 2 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In The Blood 49 50 54 2 PROMISEDLAND QUARTET Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory 50 51 51 2 SCOTTY INMAN Saved People 51 52 RE-ENTRY 2 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 45 53 – 1 THE MCNICHOLS Praise Committee 53 54 – 1 THE FREEMANS The Glory 54 55 – 1 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 55