Friday – December 16, 2023

December 16, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Guardians hold on to the #1 spot for a fifth consecutive week with their hit single “Not For Long” from their Daywind Records debut Come On In. The McNichols, The Freemans, and The Littles all debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1119THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(5)
2618KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2
3218THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2
4317THE KRAMERSSing Me There 3
5512THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 5
6711GREATER VISION Older People 6
7615THE OLD PATHSMusic To Your Ears 6
8810BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories8
91710THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 9
101017TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 4
11917COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3
122215SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 12
131212KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11
142312THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 11
151316MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13
161419TRIBUTE QUARTET That Heavenly Home 4
17158MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 15
181118THE ERWINS The Blood of Jesus 2
19294THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 19
20169UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16
21552011TH HOUR Awake18
22343THE WISECARVERSStay Home22
23324THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace23
241910OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 19
25249SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 24
262114BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 21
27187LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18
282512THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 25
292615GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain18
30309KT&TMended By The Potter 30
31289MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In23
32335MONTY LANE ALLENSo Happy32
33357THE CHITANSGod Like That33
342022ENDLESS HIGHWAYAbout the Business13
353616THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name22
36384THE JOYAIRESI’ll Thank You For The Grace36
37395SISTERSEverything You Need Is In The Blood 37
38403ZANE & DONNA KINGEvery Miracle And Mystery38
394121BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21
40422CHELSEA ESTESA Better Place40
41433FAITH’S CALLJesus Found Me41
42452SOUND STREET Forever Gone 42
43465THE WILBANKSYou Were Never Meant To Stay39
44483LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 44
45472BATES FAMILYShepherd of My Valley45
464412MATTHEWS FAMILYWith All Of My Heart26
47503MORRISON SISTERS I Made It Mine 47
48524LOGAN SMITHLiving In You47
49532RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In The Blood49
50542PROMISEDLAND QUARTETDon’t Let Me Miss the Glory50
51512SCOTTY INMANSaved People51
52RE-ENTRY2KELLY CRABBIn the Sweet By & By45
531THE MCNICHOLSPraise Committee53
541THE FREEMANSThe Glory54
551THE LITTLESI’m Gonna Stand55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

