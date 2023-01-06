Ad
Friday – January 6, 2023

January 6, 2023 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The first chart of the new year sees a new #1. The Kingsmen take over the #1 spot with their hit single “What the Blood Does” from their AGM award-winning Horizon Records release More to the Story. Gold City and Legacy Five both debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
1415THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does1
2221KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2
3418THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 3
4614GREATER VISIONOlder People 4
5122THE GUARDIANSNot For Long 1(7)
6321THE PERRYSTell the Grave2
7718THE OLD PATHSMusic To Your Ears 6
81013TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 8
9813BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 8
101415THE NELONS Scars In Heaven10
111711MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 11
121218SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 12
13226THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 13
14197THE WHISNANTSHe Won’t Stay Gone 14
15237THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 15
16913THE WILLIAMSONSThe Story 9
17269BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCELiar, Liar 17
181120COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah 3
191315KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11
201519MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13
212012UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 20
222413OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTETWhen God’s Chariot Comes22
232815THE JONESESMorning Mercies And Daily Grace23
242918GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain 18
253012KT&T Mended By The Potter 25
262710LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge18
27212311TH HOUR Awake 18
28RE-ENTRY23DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(10)
29328MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy29
303112MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In23
31438THE WILBANKSYou Were Never Meant To Stay31
32495RIVER’S EDGEMy Hope Is In The Blood32
332512SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night24
343310THE CHITANSGod Like That33
35367THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace35
363519THE POWELLSI Will Bless His Name22
37416FAITH’S CALL Jesus Found Me 37
38378SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 37
39386ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery38
40RE-ENTRY7JIM & MELISSA BRADY Welcome32
41455BATES FAMILYShepherd of My Valley41
42RE-ENTRY12BIG MO The River 22
43445LAUREN TALLEYThis Is For You43
443924BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21
45425SOUND STREETForever Gone42
461LEGACY FIVE Testify46
47405CHELSEA ESTES A Better PlaceI 40
48487LOGAN SMITHLiving In You47
49476MORRISON SISTERSMade It Mine47
504615MATTHEWS FAMILY With All Of My Heart 26
51505PROMISEDLAND QUARTETDon’t Let Me Miss the Glory50
521GOLD CITYOnce and For All52
53544THE FREEMANS The Glory 53
54554THE LITTLESI’m Gonna Stand54
55534THE MCNICHOLSPraise Committee55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

