Friday – January 6, 2023

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The first chart of the new year sees a new #1. The Kingsmen take over the #1 spot with their hit single “What the Blood Does” from their AGM award-winning Horizon Records release More to the Story. Gold City and Legacy Five both debut their latest singles this week. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 4 15 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 1 2 2 21 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 3 4 18 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 3 4 6 14 GREATER VISION Older People 4 5 1 22 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(7) 6 3 21 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2 7 7 18 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6 8 10 13 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 8 9 8 13 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 8 10 14 15 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 10 11 17 11 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 11 12 12 18 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 12 13 22 6 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 13 14 19 7 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 14 15 23 7 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 15 16 9 13 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 9 17 26 9 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 17 18 11 20 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 19 13 15 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 11 20 15 19 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 21 20 12 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 20 22 24 13 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 22 23 28 15 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 23 24 29 18 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 18 25 30 12 KT&T Mended By The Potter 25 26 27 10 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18 27 21 23 11TH HOUR Awake 18 28 RE-ENTRY 23 DOWN EAST BOYS Ready to Leave 1(10) 29 32 8 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 29 30 31 12 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 23 31 43 8 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 31 32 49 5 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In The Blood 32 33 25 12 SWEETWATER REVIVAL Songs In the Night 24 34 33 10 THE CHITANS God Like That 33 35 36 7 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 35 36 35 19 THE POWELLS I Will Bless His Name 22 37 41 6 FAITH’S CALL Jesus Found Me 37 38 37 8 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 37 39 38 6 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 38 40 RE-ENTRY 7 JIM & MELISSA BRADY Welcome 32 41 45 5 BATES FAMILY Shepherd of My Valley 41 42 RE-ENTRY 12 BIG MO The River 22 43 44 5 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 43 44 39 24 BATCHELOR FAMILY Lord I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway 21 45 42 5 SOUND STREET Forever Gone 42 46 – 1 LEGACY FIVE Testify 46 47 40 5 CHELSEA ESTES A Better PlaceI 40 48 48 7 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 47 49 47 6 MORRISON SISTERS Made It Mine 47 50 46 15 MATTHEWS FAMILY With All Of My Heart 26 51 50 5 PROMISEDLAND QUARTET Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory 50 52 – 1 GOLD CITY Once and For All 52 53 54 4 THE FREEMANS The Glory 53 54 55 4 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 54 55 53 4 THE MCNICHOLS Praise Committee 55