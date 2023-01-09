Top 100 Songs and Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2022

The Down East Boys take the #1 Song of the Year this year. Earning the most weeks at #1 this year, “Ready to Leave”‘s impressive 10 week run at the top solidified its spot at the top this year. The chart saw a total of 18 songs reach the #1 spot by 17 different artists. Only two artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“The Book” and “Answer Is Jesus”) and the aforementioned Down East Boys (“Your Sins Are Forgiven” and “Ready to Leave”).

Top 100 Songs of 2022

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.

RANK SONG ARTIST 1 Ready to Leave* Down East Boys 2 Not For Long* Guardians 3 My Jesus* LeFevre Quartet 4 Jericho* Joseph Habedank 5 Your Sins Are Forgiven* Down East Boys 6 God, Do It Again* Taylors 7 He Gave Browders 8 The Same Taylors 9 Faith, Hope, & Love High Road 10 Can You See the Clock Hoppers 11 The Blood of Jesus Erwins 12 Thunder* Jim & Melissa Brady 13 Brighten the Corner Where You Are Browns 14 That Heavenly Home Tribute Quartet 15 What We Need Mark Trammell Quartet 16 A Heaven Frame of Mind Kingdom Heirs 17 Tell the Grave Perrys 18 Come Home Kind of God Endless Highway 19 Answer Is Jesus* Karen Peck & New River 20 We Need Another Noah Collingsworth Family 21 Not My Will Tribute Quartet 22 Oh What a Day Mylon Hayes Family 23 Children Sing Nelons 24 All the Praise LeFevre Quartet 25 Not One Word Collingsworth Family 26 About the Business Endless Highway 27 Child of the King Joseph Habedank 28 I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band 29 Don’t Miss Jesus Triumphant Quartet 30 Worth Calvary Whisnants 31 Music To Your Ears Old Paths 32 This Is the Church Steeles 33 I Have to Thank God For Everything Inspirations 34 Go Tell One Whisnants 35 It Ain’t Over Yet 3 Heath Brothers 36 Sing Me There Kramers 37 Give Him What You Got* Isaacs 38 He’s Got a Way Southbound 39 We Shall Rise Inspirations 40 John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You Perrys 41 Goodness of God Triumphant Quartet 42 God Is Real The Sound 43 All of My Help Erwins 44 Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 45 Overcome Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 46 Black, White & Red* Wilburn & Wilburn 47 Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family 48 He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth 49 My Feet Are on the Rock Gaither Vocal Band 50 Given, Buried, Risen* Legacy Five 51 Gonna Take It & Leave It Gold City 52 Take Me Back* Browns 53 God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive 54 You Are My King* Greater Vision 55 Stones Crabb Family 56 Letters to Heaven 11th Hour 57 Song of the Redeemed Bates Family 58 Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter 59 Lord, I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway Batchelor Family 60 Never Been Crabb Family 61 Sweet Peace Phillips & Banks 62 Awake 11th Hour 63 Never Been a Mountain Hyssongs 64 Look Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance

(with Jimmy Fortune) 65 Songs of Grace* Greater Vision 66 Everything Lauren Talley

(with Cindy Morgan) 67 The Keepers Karen Peck & New River 68 Heaven Will Fix It All Barry Rowland & Deliverance 69 Enough For Me Legacy Five 70 Leavin’ On My Mind Kim Hopper 71 The Church of the Great I Am Kingsmen 72 There Is a Mountain Gaither Vocal Band 73 How Good the Good News Feels Old Paths 74 Older People Greater Vision 75 I Will Bless His Name Powells 76 A Good Day Coming On* Kingdom Heirs

(with 3 Heath Brothers) 77 Out of Harm’s Way* Williamsons 78 It’s Still Good News Guardians 79 Jesus Wept Fields of Grace 80 What the Blood Does Kingsmen 81 Twice On Sunday Poet Voices 82 Shut Him Up Lauren Talley 83 The God of Gideon Foresters 84 Nobody Knows Better Than Me Tiffany Coburn

(with The Isaacs) 85 Scars In Heaven Nelons 86 Make It Count The Sound 87 The World Needs a Song Lore Family 88 I’ve Come Too Far Browders 89 Grace & Goodness Sunday Drive 90 I Bring You Jesus Lore Family 91 Ready For Revival Sound Street 92 Bless the Waves Mercy’s Well 93 Breathe In, Breathe Out Guardians 94 Room Full of Stories Booth Brothers 95 Everyday Battles Zane & Donna King 96 Still Standing After the Storm Mark Trammell Quartet 97 Good God Almighty Old Paths 98 In Your Hands Zane & Donna King 99 Higher Adam Crabb 100 His Strength Is Perfect Gordon Mote

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2022