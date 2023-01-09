Top 100 Songs and Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2022

The Down East Boys take the #1 Song of the Year this year. Earning the most weeks at #1 this year, “Ready to Leave”‘s impressive 10 week run at the top solidified its spot at the top this year. The chart saw a total of 18 songs reach the #1 spot by 17 different artists. Only two artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“The Book” and “Answer Is Jesus”) and the aforementioned Down East Boys (“Your Sins Are Forgiven” and “Ready to Leave”).
Top 100 Songs of 2022
Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
|
RANK
|SONG
|ARTIST
|
1
|Ready to Leave*
|Down East Boys
|
2
|Not For Long*
|Guardians
|
3
|My Jesus*
|LeFevre Quartet
|
4
|Jericho*
|Joseph Habedank
|
5
|Your Sins Are Forgiven*
|Down East Boys
|
6
|God, Do It Again*
|Taylors
|
7
|He Gave
|Browders
|
8
|The Same
|Taylors
|
9
|Faith, Hope, & Love
|High Road
|
10
|Can You See the Clock
|Hoppers
|
11
|The Blood of Jesus
|Erwins
|
12
|Thunder*
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
13
|Brighten the Corner Where You Are
|Browns
|
14
|That Heavenly Home
|Tribute Quartet
|
15
|What We Need
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
16
|A Heaven Frame of Mind
|Kingdom Heirs
|
17
|Tell the Grave
|Perrys
|
18
|Come Home Kind of God
|Endless Highway
|
19
|Answer Is Jesus*
|Karen Peck & New River
|
20
|We Need Another Noah
|Collingsworth Family
|
21
|Not My Will
|Tribute Quartet
|
22
|Oh What a Day
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
23
|Children Sing
|Nelons
|
24
|All the Praise
|LeFevre Quartet
|
25
|Not One Word
|Collingsworth Family
|
26
|About the Business
|Endless Highway
|
27
|Child of the King
|Joseph Habedank
|
28
|I Wanna Go
|Jordan Family Band
|
29
|Don’t Miss Jesus
|Triumphant Quartet
|
30
|Worth Calvary
|Whisnants
|
31
|Music To Your Ears
|Old Paths
|
32
|This Is the Church
|Steeles
|
33
|I Have to Thank God For Everything
|Inspirations
|
34
|Go Tell One
|Whisnants
|
35
|It Ain’t Over Yet
|3 Heath Brothers
|
36
|Sing Me There
|Kramers
|
37
|Give Him What You Got*
|Isaacs
|
38
|He’s Got a Way
|Southbound
|
39
|We Shall Rise
|Inspirations
|
40
|John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You
|Perrys
|
41
|Goodness of God
|Triumphant Quartet
|
42
|God Is Real
|The Sound
|
43
|All of My Help
|Erwins
|
44
|Good To Be Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
45
|Overcome
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
46
|Black, White & Red*
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
47
|Just As Sure
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
48
|He Never Gives Up On Me
|Michael Booth
|
49
|My Feet Are on the Rock
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
50
|Given, Buried, Risen*
|Legacy Five
|
51
|Gonna Take It & Leave It
|Gold City
|
52
|Take Me Back*
|Browns
|
53
|God Will Always Be God
|Sunday Drive
|
54
|You Are My King*
|Greater Vision
|
55
|Stones
|Crabb Family
|
56
|Letters to Heaven
|11th Hour
|
57
|Song of the Redeemed
|Bates Family
|
58
|Sweet Hellos
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
59
|Lord, I’m Gonna Serve You Anyway
|Batchelor Family
|
60
|Never Been
|Crabb Family
|
61
|Sweet Peace
|Phillips & Banks
|
62
|Awake
|11th Hour
|
63
|Never Been a Mountain
|Hyssongs
|
64
|Look Like Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
(with Jimmy Fortune)
|
65
|Songs of Grace*
|Greater Vision
|
66
|Everything
|Lauren Talley
(with Cindy Morgan)
|
67
|The Keepers
|Karen Peck & New River
|
68
|Heaven Will Fix It All
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|
69
|Enough For Me
|Legacy Five
|
70
|Leavin’ On My Mind
|Kim Hopper
|
71
|The Church of the Great I Am
|Kingsmen
|
72
|There Is a Mountain
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
73
|How Good the Good News Feels
|Old Paths
|
74
|Older People
|Greater Vision
|
75
|I Will Bless His Name
|Powells
|
76
|A Good Day Coming On*
|Kingdom Heirs
(with 3 Heath Brothers)
|
77
|Out of Harm’s Way*
|Williamsons
|
78
|It’s Still Good News
|Guardians
|
79
|Jesus Wept
|Fields of Grace
|
80
|What the Blood Does
|Kingsmen
|
81
|Twice On Sunday
|Poet Voices
|
82
|Shut Him Up
|Lauren Talley
|
83
|The God of Gideon
|Foresters
|
84
|Nobody Knows Better Than Me
|Tiffany Coburn
(with The Isaacs)
|
85
|Scars In Heaven
|Nelons
|
86
|Make It Count
|The Sound
|
87
|The World Needs a Song
|Lore Family
|
88
|I’ve Come Too Far
|Browders
|
89
|Grace & Goodness
|Sunday Drive
|
90
|I Bring You Jesus
|Lore Family
|
91
|Ready For Revival
|Sound Street
|
92
|Bless the Waves
|Mercy’s Well
|
93
|Breathe In, Breathe Out
|Guardians
|
94
|Room Full of Stories
|Booth Brothers
|
95
|Everyday Battles
|Zane & Donna King
|
96
|Still Standing After the Storm
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
97
|Good God Almighty
|Old Paths
|
98
|In Your Hands
|Zane & Donna King
|
99
|Higher
|Adam Crabb
|
100
|His Strength Is Perfect
|Gordon Mote
The Down East Boys were the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot – “Ready to Leave” and “Your Sins Are Forgiven”.
Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2022
|
RANK
|ARTIST
|
1
|DOWN EAST BOYS
|
2
|The Taylors
|
3
|Tribute Quartet
|
4
|LeFevre Quartet
|
5
|The Guardians
|
6
|Joseph Habedank
|
7
|Triumphant Quartet
|
8
|Endless Highway
|
9
|The Inspirations
|
10
|The Perrys
|
11
|The Whisnants
|
12
|Collingsworth Family
|
13
|The Erwins
|
14
|Kingdom Heirs
|
15
|Karen Peck & New River
|
16
|The Old Paths
|
17
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
18
|The Browns
|
19
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
20
|Greater Vision
|
21
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
22
|The Browders
|
23
|11th Hour
|
24
|The Nelons
|
25
|Sunday Drive