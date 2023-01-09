Ad
Top 100 Songs and Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2022

January 9, 2023

The Down East Boys take the #1 Song of the Year this year. Earning the most weeks at #1 this year, “Ready to Leave”‘s impressive 10 week run at the top solidified its spot at the top this year. The chart saw a total of 18 songs reach the #1 spot by 17 different artists. Only two artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“The Book” and “Answer Is Jesus”) and the aforementioned Down East Boys (“Your Sins Are Forgiven” and “Ready to Leave”).

Top 100 Songs of 2022

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
RANK
SONGARTIST
1
Ready to Leave*Down East Boys
2
Not For Long*Guardians
3
My Jesus*LeFevre Quartet
4
Jericho*Joseph Habedank
5
Your Sins Are Forgiven*Down East Boys
6
God, Do It Again*Taylors
7
He GaveBrowders
8
The SameTaylors
9
Faith, Hope, & LoveHigh Road
10
Can You See the ClockHoppers
11
The Blood of JesusErwins
12
Thunder*Jim & Melissa Brady
13
Brighten the Corner Where You AreBrowns
14
That Heavenly HomeTribute Quartet
15
What We NeedMark Trammell Quartet
16
A Heaven Frame of MindKingdom Heirs
17
Tell the GravePerrys
18
Come Home Kind of GodEndless Highway
19
Answer Is Jesus*Karen Peck & New River
20
We Need Another NoahCollingsworth Family
21
Not My WillTribute Quartet
22
Oh What a DayMylon Hayes Family
23
Children SingNelons
24
All the PraiseLeFevre Quartet
25
Not One WordCollingsworth Family
26
About the BusinessEndless Highway
27
Child of the KingJoseph Habedank
28
I Wanna GoJordan Family Band
29
Don’t Miss JesusTriumphant Quartet
30
Worth CalvaryWhisnants
31
Music To Your EarsOld Paths
32
This Is the ChurchSteeles
33
I Have to Thank God For EverythingInspirations
34
Go Tell OneWhisnants
35
It Ain’t Over Yet3 Heath Brothers
36
Sing Me ThereKramers
37
Give Him What You Got*Isaacs
38
He’s Got a WaySouthbound
39
We Shall RiseInspirations
40
John 3:16 Is Calling Out to YouPerrys
41
Goodness of GodTriumphant Quartet
42
God Is RealThe Sound
43
All of My HelpErwins
44
Good To Be HomeErnie Haase & Signature Sound
45
OvercomeErnie Haase & Signature Sound
46
Black, White & Red*Wilburn & Wilburn
47
Just As SureMylon Hayes Family
48
He Never Gives Up On MeMichael Booth
49
My Feet Are on the RockGaither Vocal Band
50
Given, Buried, Risen*Legacy Five
51
Gonna Take It & Leave ItGold City
52
Take Me Back*Browns
53
God Will Always Be GodSunday Drive
54
You Are My King*Greater Vision
55
StonesCrabb Family
56
Letters to Heaven11th Hour
57
Song of the RedeemedBates Family
58
Sweet HellosJeff & Sheri Easter
59
Lord, I’m Gonna Serve You AnywayBatchelor Family
60
Never BeenCrabb Family
61
Sweet PeacePhillips & Banks
62
Awake11th Hour
63
Never Been a MountainHyssongs
64
Look Like JesusBrian Free & Assurance
(with Jimmy Fortune)
65
Songs of Grace*Greater Vision
66
EverythingLauren Talley
(with Cindy Morgan)
67
The KeepersKaren Peck & New River
68
Heaven Will Fix It AllBarry Rowland & Deliverance
69
Enough For MeLegacy Five
70
Leavin’ On My MindKim Hopper
71
The Church of the Great I AmKingsmen
72
There Is a MountainGaither Vocal Band
73
How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths
74
Older PeopleGreater Vision
75
I Will Bless His NamePowells
76
A Good Day Coming On*Kingdom Heirs
(with 3 Heath Brothers)
77
Out of Harm’s Way*Williamsons
78
It’s Still Good NewsGuardians
79
Jesus WeptFields of Grace
80
What the Blood DoesKingsmen
81
Twice On SundayPoet Voices
82
Shut Him UpLauren Talley
83
The God of GideonForesters
84
Nobody Knows Better Than MeTiffany Coburn
(with The Isaacs)
85
Scars In HeavenNelons
86
Make It CountThe Sound
87
The World Needs a SongLore Family
88
I’ve Come Too FarBrowders
89
Grace & GoodnessSunday Drive
90
I Bring You JesusLore Family
91
Ready For RevivalSound Street
92
Bless the WavesMercy’s Well
93
Breathe In, Breathe OutGuardians
94
Room Full of StoriesBooth Brothers
95
Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King
96
Still Standing After the StormMark Trammell Quartet
97
Good God AlmightyOld Paths
98
In Your HandsZane & Donna King
99
HigherAdam Crabb
100
His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote

The Down East Boys were the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot – “Ready to Leave” and “Your Sins Are Forgiven”.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2022

RANK
ARTIST
1
DOWN EAST BOYS
2
The Taylors
3
Tribute Quartet
4
LeFevre Quartet
5
The Guardians
6
Joseph Habedank
7
Triumphant Quartet
8
Endless Highway
9
The Inspirations
10
The Perrys
11
The Whisnants
12
Collingsworth Family
13
The Erwins
14
Kingdom Heirs
15
Karen Peck & New River
16
The Old Paths
17
Mark Trammell Quartet
18
The Browns
19
Mylon Hayes Family
20
Greater Vision
21
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
22
The Browders
23
11th Hour
24
The Nelons
25
Sunday Drive

