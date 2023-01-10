New Recording from Central Baptist Church Featuring The Nelons, The Whisnants, Mylon Hayes Family, and More Coming Soon

Dunn, NC – The Central Baptist Church Choir of Dunn, NC is releasing its new album, He Is, in early 2023 featuring many of their friends in Gospel Music who they’ve had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over the past few decades. The Nelons, Suzanne Taylor Hise, The Ben Rochester Family, Soul’d Out, The Mylon Hayes Family, Roy Harris and The Whisnants all join this eastern North Carolina 100+ voice choir for this special recording. Worship Pastor, Darren Hughes, says this is “a dream project we’ve been putting together for the past few years. We are honored these artists would go out of their way to participate in this recording!” He Is releases by CD, USB, iTunes and Amazon on January 6, 2023 and will be available on streaming services later in the year.

Hughes, along with Matthew Lawson recorded the music tracks at Daywind Studios in Nashville then Ben Rochester was brought in as the vocal producer. Original songs such as The Way, The Truth, The Life and Come Expecting mixed with a few classics such as I’ve Never Been Sorry and the more obscure hymn, The Great Physician, flow together thematically with Andrew Peterson’s Is He Worthy to point the listener to who He is. “The Gospel of Jesus Christ is available for anyone at any age. “This record is a reflection of our intentionally multigenerational church allowing kids, millennials, grandparents and anyone in between to worship God.” Continues Hughes, “We even included our kid’s choir on a song!” The CBC Choir has released Come Expecting as well as a Christmas EP to streaming services in advance of He Is.

Since the mid-1980s, the Central Baptist Church Choir has been testifying of God’s goodness singing His praises through a variety of music styles week after week in church services, events, concerts and radio. Having shared the stage with Greater Vision, Anne Wilson, Karen Peck & New River, The Nelons, The Mylon Hayes Family and many others has given them a unique platform to share the Gospel locally and abroad. https://cbcdunn.com/music/

Track Listing:

Come Expecting

The Way The Truth The Life feat. Soul’d Out

Is He Worthy feat. Suzanne Hise

Still Free feat. The Nelons

Thanks feat. Roy Harris

Good God Almighty feat. KidCentral

I’ve Never Been Sorry feat. The Mylon Hayes Family

The Great Physician feat. The Ben Rochester Family

Choose Jesus

That’s Why We Adore Him feat. The Whisnants