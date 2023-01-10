The King James Boys Release New Single “Walk of Faith”

Nashville, Tenn. – The King James Boys are excited to announce the next single from their latest album, Walk On Faith. The title-track will serve as the latest release from the project, and brings their signature Bluegrass Gospel sound to the forefront of radio. Each member including Randy Spencer, Cole Spencer, Curtis Lewis, Will Hart and Josh Greene’s musicianship shines bright on the full collection, which is available HERE.



“Walk On Faith” is a song that was co-written by Paula Breedlove, Brad Davis, Keely Shaye and John Mathis Jr. It details the importance of the Bible and how crucial it is to have faith in the deepest and darkest times. Its powerful lyrics mention different stories throughout the Bible with an inspiring twist. Medium.com complimented the song saying, “Their confidence shines opening the album with its title song,” while Skope Magazine stated, “the winning harmonies we hear during the song’s chorus are among the finest parts of the song.”



The new single is the follow-up to the multi-week No. 1 hit “The Devils Not Afraid of a Dust Covered Bible.” During its time on the charts, it hit the top spot on the Bluegrass Today Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart. Additionally, the track went on to become The King James Boys’ first NUMBER ONE on the CDX Southern Gospel & Positive Country Chart, while also spending an impressive six weeks atop Roots Music Report’s Bluegrass Gospel Song Chart. Music Existence raved about the single’s modern yet traditional approach by saying, “It’s as traditionally minded as anything the band has played before and portrays, in clear yet eloquent lyrics, the perils of not seeking out God’s counsel and word.”



The full Walk On Faith project includes 8 total recordings penned by songwriters like Rick Lang, David Stewart, Mark Brinkman, Brad Davis, David Ray Johnson and more. The group’s style was also praised by IndiePulse Music Magazine, who said “King James Boys possess wide-ranging musical instincts. You can hear it on a micro-level in each song passage; the band never goes on too long and tailors their words to serve the music and vice versa.” With a new year in full swing, The King James Boys are looking to make it another one to remember!



Fans who want to catch The King James Boys in concert can stay up-to-date on the band’s future appearances by visiting their official website where they can get the latest news, listen to music and more.