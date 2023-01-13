Down East Boys Release New Single – First from Sonlite Records in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio

Arden, North Carolina (January 13, 2023) — Following their chart-topping “Ready To Leave,” drawn from 2022’s The Stories We Tell, the Down East Boys jump headfirst into the new year with “Celebration At The Empty Grave,” a song that points to the promise of Easter and the miracle of the Resurrection. The single is the first from Sonlite Records to be released in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL.

Allowing listeners to feel as if they’re inside the song itself, Dolby Laboratories’ Dolby Atmos is familiar to many from its “surround sound” application in thousands of movie theaters. It is described by the respected sound technology innovator as “revealing depth, clarity and details like never before….a sound experience you can feel all around you.” Audio produced in Dolby Atmos adapts automatically to your Atmos-compatible device and system to give you an all-enveloping sound experience you would not expect.

Opening with an instantly memorable guitar figure that will recur throughout the song, “Celebration At The Empty Grave” wastes no time in introducing the full quartet — Ricky Carden (lead), Daryl Paschal (baritone), Doug Pittman (tenor) and Alex Utech (bass) — in its scene-setting first verse;

I hear there’s talk all over town

Something big is going down

A marvel everybody wants to see

They’ve heard about an empty tomb

They’re wondering, “Could this be true?”

And if it is, what does this really mean?

The musical tension echoing these questions persists through the second verse, building to the release of the song’s insistent, joyous chorus and its ringing affirmation:

Our Lord is great and greatly to be praised

So we stand here amazed

As we join the celebration,

The celebration at the empty grave

As the song winds through its remaining verse and choruses, shifts in key offer each of the quartet’s members a turn front and center, emphasizing the fellowship of all those celebrating Christ. As Ricky Carden puts it, “‘Celebration At The Empty Grave’ is a song that reminds all of us that we serve a Savior that is alive and well, and we can celebrate, knowing that He knows us and hears us as He is risen! So celebrate a risen Savior!”

About Down East Boys

For more than 30 years, the Down East Boys quartet has traveled from coast to coast, Canada and Mexico. Starting in eastern North Carolina the group chose the name from that region called Down East, but quickly expanded its ministry and has now recorded more than 20 projects and has had more than 40 songs reach the top of the Singing News charts. The Down East Boys features lead singer Ricky Carden, baritone singer Daryl Paschal, bass singer Alex Utech and tenor singer Doug Pittman, who each bring a richness to the group’s music and have been noted by industry leaders and singers as some of the best. The Down East Boys have been afforded many great accolades to their credit. Three songs — “Beat Up Bible,” “Testimony Time” and “I’d Like To Tell It Again” — from their album, One Day In The Past, reached the No 1. position on the Singing News Chart, and “Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace” from Faithful Still, also made the top spot. From performing with many evangelists through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, singing at Southern Baptist State Conventions and Evangelism conferences all over the country, to all the awards and nominations and the hit songs, nothing changes the goal of this group and that is to share the gospel of Jesus unto all the world.