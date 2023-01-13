Friday – January 13, 2023

Top 55 Weekly Chart
The Nelons score their latest #1 song this week with their hit single “Scars In Heaven.” The chart also sees a plethora of new singles, included the latest songs from The Sound, Barber Family, The Steeles, Mark Bishop, Tim Menzies, The Hyssongs, and Phillips & Banks. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 10 16 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1 2 8 14 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2 3 4 15 GREATER VISION Older People 3 4 2 22 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 5 14 8 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 5 6 1 16 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 1 7 9 14 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 7 8 3 19 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 3 9 19 16 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 9 10 12 19 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 10 11 15 8 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 11 12 13 7 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 12 13 7 19 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6 14 17 10 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 14 15 6 22 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2 16 5 23 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(7) 17 11 12 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 11 18 20 20 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 19 18 21 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 20 31 9 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 20 21 16 14 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 20 22 24 19 GAITHER VOCAL BAND There Is a Mountain 18 23 30 13 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 23 24 26 11 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18 25 46 2 LEGACY FIVE Testify 25 26 39 7 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 26 27 23 16 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 23 28 21 13 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16 29 22 14 OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes 19 30 27 24 11TH HOUR Awake 18 31 32 6 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In The Blood 36 32 25 13 KT&T Mended By The Potter 25 33 34 11 THE CHITANS God Like That 33 34 48 8 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24 35 RE-ENTRY 5 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 35 36 52 2 GOLD CITY Once and For All 36 37 38 9 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 37 38 40 8 JIM & MELISSA BRADY Welcome 32 39 29 9 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 29 40 37 7 FAITH’S CALL Jesus Found Me 37 41 – 1 THE SOUND Never Not God 41 42 49 7 MORRISON SISTERS Made It Mine 42 43 43 6 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 43 44 – 1 BARBER FAMILY He Didn’t Leave Me 44 45 55 5 THE MCNICHOLS Praise Committee 45 46 51 6 PROMISEDLAND QUARTET Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory 46 47 – 1 THE STEELES A Hundred Different Alters 47 48 – 1 MARK BISHOP One Wide River To Cross 48 49 35 8 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 35 50 – 1 TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side 50 51 54 5 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 51 52 RE-ENTRY 8 PAID IN FULL Hallelujah For the Blood 43 53 – 1 THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God 53 54 41 6 BATES FAMILY Shepherd of My Valley 41 55 – 1 PHILLIPS & BANKS Find My Hallelujah 55
TW – This week on the chart LW – Last week on the chart #WK – Number of weeks on the chart #1 For the Week