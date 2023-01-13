Friday – January 13, 2023

Ad
Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Nelons score their latest #1 song this week with their hit single “Scars In Heaven.” The chart also sees a plethora of new singles, included the latest songs from The Sound, Barber Family, The Steeles, Mark Bishop, Tim Menzies, The Hyssongs, and Phillips & Banks. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
11016THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 1
2814TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2
3415GREATER VISION Older People 3
4222KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind2
5148THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 5
6116THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 1
7914BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories 7
8319THE KRAMERSSing Me There3
91916KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers9
101219SUNDAY DRIVEGod Will Always Be God10
11158THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 11
12137THE WISECARVERSStay Home 12
13719THE OLD PATHSMusic To Your Ears 6
141710BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCELiar, Liar14
15622THE PERRYSTell the Grave 2
16523THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(7)
171112MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETRun to the Door11
182020MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13
191821COLLINGSWORTH FAMILYWe Need Another Noah3
20319THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 20
211614THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 20
222419GAITHER VOCAL BANDThere Is a Mountain 18
233013MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 23
242611LORE FAMILYYou Love, I’ll Judge18
25462LEGACY FIVE Testify 25
26397ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery26
272316THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 23
282113UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16
292214OLD TIME PREACHERS QUARTET When God’s Chariot Comes19
30272411TH HOURAwake18
31326RIVER’S EDGEMy Hope Is In The Blood36
322513KT&TMended By The Potter25
333411THE CHITANSGod Like That33
34488LOGAN SMITHLiving In You24
35RE-ENTRY5KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 35
36522GOLD CITYOnce and For All36
37389SISTERSEverything You Need Is In The Blood 37
38408JIM & MELISSA BRADY Welcome 32
39299MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy29
40377FAITH’S CALLJesus Found Me37
411THE SOUND Never Not God 41
42497MORRISON SISTERSMade It Mine42
43436LAUREN TALLEYThis Is For You43
441BARBER FAMILYHe Didn’t Leave Me44
45555THE MCNICHOLSPraise Committee45
46516PROMISEDLAND QUARTETDon’t Let Me Miss the Glory46
471THE STEELES A Hundred Different Alters 47
481MARK BISHOPOne Wide River To Cross48
49358THE JOYAIRESI’ll Thank You For The Grace35
501TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side50
51545THE LITTLESI’m Gonna Stand51
52RE-ENTRY8PAID IN FULLHallelujah For the Blood43
531THE HYSSONGS When You Believe God53
54416BATES FAMILYShepherd of My Valley41
551PHILLIPS & BANKSFind My Hallelujah55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

