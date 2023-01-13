Jeff & Sheri Easter to Release Treasure on February 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 13, 2023) — Two-time GRAMMY-nominated and nine-time DOVE Award-winning duo Jeff & Sheri Easter are set to release Treasure on Friday, February 10 via Gaither Music Group.



The Gospel music sweethearts share everyday stories of life and love on the 10-track record, produced by Jeff and Sheri and Greg Cole.



“Every album we record begins with an idea or a song, and somehow by the end of the process one to two years later becomes a cohesive message of where we are in life,” said Sheri. “I think this album has illuminated the idea of this Treasure we all carry in our hearts and the desperate need to share it with the world around us. People are hurting, struggling, suffering; and the light God has entrusted to us can make the difference in the darkest of places.”



Treasure features guest performances including The Archers, who lend their voices to “Sunshine on a Cloudy Day” while country singer/songwriter Mo Pitney is featured on the song “Here Comes Jesus.”



“The older I get, I realize how important words are to songs like ‘Here Comes Jesus,’” says Jeff. “No matter how bad I mess up He loves me anyway.”



The family group The Sound is featured on the recording’s debut radio single, “One Name,” playing now at stations nationwide. Songs from the new recording can be heard on Gaither Radio on Pandora, Gaither Radio on Spotify, Gaither Radio on Amazon and other Gaither playlists as well as Apple Music’s Front Porch Country Gospel playlist. The CD will be featured on the Gaither Storefront at Amazon.



Treasure is distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music. For further information visit Gaither.com.



Treasure Track Listing:



1. One Name (featuring The Sound)

2. Here Comes Jesus (featuring Mo Pitney)

3. How to Love You

4. Fall into Place

5. The Only Way He Knew How

6. No Rock

7. I’ll Speak Love

8. Don’t Waste the Rain

9. The Giving Part of Living

10. Sunshine on a Cloudy Day (featuring The Archers)



About Jeff & Sheri Easter:

For Jeff and Sheri, gospel music is genetically programmed into their DNA. As members of acclaimed musical families—Jeff’s father is one of the Easter Brothers and Sheri’s mother is a member of The Lewis Family—they grew up surrounded by the sound of people praising God through their musical gifts.



Jeff & Sheri have been nominated for numerous GMA DOVE Awards and won nine. They have also received two career GRAMMY nominations, and Sheri has been named the Singing News Favorite Alto eleven times and the Singing News Female Vocalist four times. In 2012, Sheri received Alto of the Year by the National Quartet Convention’s first annual awards. Most recently, Jeff & Sheri were awarded the Trio of the Year for the 2021 Singing News Fan Awards. Jeff & Sheri’s accolades also include three Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two International Country Gospel Music Association, nine Voice Awards for Female Artist, five Voice Awards for Song/Single of the Year, two Voice Awards for Christian Country Group, four SGM Fan Fair/USGN awards, seven SGN Scoops Diamond Awards, four Hearts Aflame Awards and three Cash Box awards. They have participated in the Gaither Homecoming Video Series since 1993.

About Gaither Music Group:

One of the largest independent Christian music companies in the world and a household name for millions of fans, Gaither Music Group, in partnership with Primary Wave Music Publishing, is known worldwide for its award-winning and top-selling recordings, including the Gaither Gospel Series, of which 133 products have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. These recordings, which encompass more than 177 video copyrights, showcase gospel music pioneers; many of the finest performers in the gospel and country genres; up-and-coming acts; and country artists including The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, Joey+Rory, Alabama, Alan Jackson, The Statler Brothers, George Jones, Vince Gill, Josh Turner, Tennessee Ernie Ford, The Isaacs, Brothers of the Heart and others. The brand has partnered with Sandi Patty, Gloria Gaynor, Steven Curtis Chapman and a host of acclaimed talents from various fields of music. Gaither Music Group has garnered sales of more than 40 million DVDs and CDs, including such PBS stalwarts as Billy Graham: God’s Ambassador, the only authorized video autobiography of Reverend Billy Graham; The Gospel Music of Johnny Cash; and three Elvis Presley projects, including He Touched Me and The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley, in conjunction with the Elvis Presley Estate. The company developed a strategic partnership with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® in 2008; and its alliances with Capitol Christian Music Group, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, Universal Music Group and Time Life Music remain bedrocks for the company.