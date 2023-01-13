Point of Grace Honors Rich Mullins’ Legacy with Updated Version of “Awesome God”

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Honoring the life and legacy of iconic Christian music troubadour Rich Mullins, Platinum-selling, GRAMMY®-nominated trio Point of Grace delivers a stirring new rendition of one of the late singer/songwriter’s most popular and enduring songs, “Awesome God.” Now available on digital platforms, the Fervent Records (Curb | Word Entertainment) track was produced by GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter Cindy Morgan.



Recorded more than 25 years after Mullins’ untimely death, Point of Grace’s impassioned revival of “Awesome God” showcases the trio’s signature harmonies atop a roots/pop piano-driven arrangement. The song is highlighted by a spoken word interlude from Mullins—a 1990s interview excerpt in which he discusses the Church as the embodiment of Christ to the world. Culminating with a live recording of the anthem’s ubiquitously beloved chorus, sung by the audience at a Point of Grace concert in Ocean City, New Jersey, last year, “Awesome God” will be included on the group’s forthcoming full-length set.



“I think all three of us would agree that ‘Awesome God’ has soundtracked many seasons of our lives, from youth camps to college and beyond—it’s just one of those songs that’s timeless,” shares Point of Grace’s Leigh Cappillino.



“When we asked the audience in Ocean City to sing the chorus a cappella so we could record it for an extended ‘outro’ to the song, we didn’t need to give them the lyrics,” she adds. “The entire room instinctively knew the words, and that’s just another example of how ‘Awesome God’ continues to stand the test of time.”



“Rich’s music and his thoughts on God challenged the Bible Belt bubble I was living in,” says group member Denise Jones. “Jesus loved rowdy folks—people who were rough around the edges—and so did Rich. He inspired me to rethink, ‘Who is my neighbor?’ and ‘How do I love them well?’”



ABOUT POINT OF GRACE

Point of Grace’s soaring melodies and rich harmonies have helped define the sound of contemporary Christian music for three decades. With total sales in excess of 8 million units, the group has garnered two Platinum records; three GRAMMY® nominations; 27 #1 singles and numerous Dove Awards. Inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2018, Point of Grace’s discography includes 10 best-selling studio recordings, four Christmas albums and such Christian radio standards as “How You Live (Turn Up The Music),” “Keep the Candle Burning,” “Circle of Friends” and “Jesus Will Still Be There.” Comprised of Shelley Breen, Denise Jones and Leigh Cappillino, Point of Grace founded the groundbreaking Girls of Grace conference; they appear regularly on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage; and they have authored multiple books, including 2020’s How You Live: Lessons Learned from Point of Grace.



For further information, visit pointofgrace.net. Follow Point of Grace on Facebook and Instagram.