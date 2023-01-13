Sherry Anne Releases New Single and Video in Honor of “Sanctity of Life Sunday”

Franklin, TN (January 11th,2023) Billboard Charting Artist, Sherry Anne, releases new video and radio single, “Believe”, in honor of ‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’. “Believe” was co-written by Sherry Anne and Toni Jolene Clay, producer of the ‘Stand’ album, a Top 50 debut on the Top Christian/Gospel Albums (sales data powered by MRC Entertainment for Billboard Magazine).

‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’ was a proclamation first issued by President Ronald Reagan on January 13, 1984 as ‘National Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’. Each year churches across the country observe this holiday, preserving the sanctity of human life and in support of the Pro-Life movement. January 22, 2023 commemorates 39 years of observing the sanctity of human life as a nation.

Sherry Anne commented on the inspiration behind the song, “The song is based on Jeremiah 29:11 and Psalm 139. It conveys the message of how each life is delicately woven together, by God, for a purpose. My hope is the message resonate with churches, and individuals, particularly as it pertains to the value of every human life, born and unborn.”