The Lore Family Releases Music Video for “You Love, I’ll Judge”

Arden, North Carolina (January 18, 2023) — The Lore Family has released a music video for their current radio single, “You Love, I’ll Judge,” after a premiere by CCM Magazine.

“In the book of Matthew Chapter 22, Jesus says ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.’ He said ‘This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself,’” Fayth Lore Whisnant shares while reflecting on the song and video. “Loving God first is the greatest commandment we, as Christians, can live by. Furthermore if we claim to ‘love the Lord our God,’ then we should also be living religiously by the second greatest commandment: to love our neighbor.”

She continues, “‘You Love, I’ll Judge’ isn’t just a song to listen to and dismiss. It’s a song with a message that penetrates the soul.The words challenge the listener to stop and consider the kind of ‘Jesus’ that they have portrayed to their neighbors — whether the neighbor be a man on the street or a member from another church on the corner. God has a great big world full of people that need Him. Many times, as Christians, we get distracted from our goals by anger and wickedness of the world. But, Christ reminds us that we are to be His hands and His feet. Any compassion that we show to the ‘least of these’ is compassion that we have shown to Jesus as Matthew 25 teaches us.

“The lyricists penned, from Christ’s perspective, ‘I want the world to know just who I am and all I’ve done. You love. I’ll judge.’ This isn’t just another song. It is your call to action. Let this be your resolution for the new year to love more like Jesus, and trust that He is the righteous judge,” she concludes.

The song is from The Lore Family’s album, The World Needs A Song. Watch the video above, then find and listen to the album now on your favorite streaming platform HERE.

About The Lore Family

The Lore Family consists of Darren, Sandy and their two children, Fayth and Samuel. Over the past several years, The Lore Family, which calls Portsmouth, Ohio home, has ministered at hundreds of services, making sure each concert or ministry opportunity is fulfilled with excellence and authenticity. The Lores began their ministry traveling in the tri-state region of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, but have now traveled across the United States, singing a mix of classic and current Southern Gospel favorites as well as originals written by Darren. ​The Lores have sung on many well-known stages across the country, including those at the National Quartet Convention, Gatlinburg Gathering Showcase, Singing In The Sun Showcase, Gospel Music Showcase TV, Great American Gospel TV, Gospel Music USA TV, Dollywood, Silver Dollar City and more. Their radio releases have been consistently in the top 20 of the Singing News Chart, and are played regularly on satellite stations such as Sirius XM’s enLighten. Fans voting in the Singing News Fan Awards have voted The Lore Family in the top 5 category for Favorite New Mixed Group for 2 consecutive years. Although charts and awards are honoring, The Lore Family understands that these things come and go. Their main purpose for radio/TV ministry is to give a message of hope and encouragement to seekers and believers. As the Lord blesses, The Lore Family will continue to record and release quality, anointed Southern Gospel Music.