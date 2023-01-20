Ad
Friday – January 20, 2023

January 20, 2023 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Top 55 Weekly Chart

The Whisnants take over the top spot this week with their hit single “He Won’t Stay Gone,” becoming the group’s 10th career #1 on the AGM Top 55 Weekly Chart. The chart also sees several debuts this week, including the latest songs from LeFevre Quartet, Wilburn & Wilburn, and Wes Hampton. Check out all of this week’s top songs!

TWLW#WKARTISTTITLEPEAK
159THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1
2316GREATER VISION Older People 2
3617THE KINGSMENWhat The Blood Does 3
4423KINGDOM HEIRSA Heaven Frame of Mind2
5820THE KRAMERSSing Me There 3
61523THE PERRYSTell the Grave 2
71014SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7
82010THE WILBANKSYou Were Never Meant To Stay8
9128THE WISECARVERS Stay Home9
10119THE INSPIRATIONSArk of His Grace10
11268ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery11
121411BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCELiar, Liar 12
13117THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 6
14715BOOTH BROTHERSRoom Full of Stories7
15917KAREN PECK & NEW RIVERThe Keepers 9
16253LEGACY FIVE Testify 16
171922MARK TRAMMELL QUARTETRun to the Door11
182020COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3
192314MASTER’S VOICEWhose Hand You’re In19
201624THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(7)
211320THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6
22215TRIUMPHANT QUARTETDon’t Miss Jesus 2
232115THE WILLIAMSONSThe Story 9
242814UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16
252717THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace23
263710SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood26
27356KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By27
28502TIM MENZIESOn My Father’s Side28
29363GOLD CITYOnce and For All 29
301821MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13
31349LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24
32412THE SOUND Never Not God 32
33442BARBER FAMILY THE CHITANSHe Didn’t Leave Me God Like That33
34317RIVER’S EDGEMy Hope Is In The Blood31
353910MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy29
36408FAITH’S CALLJesus Found Me36
372412LORE FAMILYYou Love, I’ll Judge 18
382915JIM & MELISSA BRADY Welcome 32
39299OLD TIME PREACHERS When God’s Chariot Comes19
40302511TH HOURAwake18
41499THE JOYAIRESI’ll Thank You For The Grace35
423214KT&T Mended By The Potter 25
43428MORRISON SISTERS Made It Mine 42
44472THE STEELESA Hundred Different Alters44
45516THE LITTLESI’m Gonna Stand 45
46456THE MCNICHOLS Praise Committee 45
47431LAUREN TALLEYThis Is For You43
48547BATES FAMILY Shepherd of My Valley 41
49RE-ENTRY5THE FREEMANSThe Glory49
50RE-ENTRY6SOUND STREET Forever Gone50
51552PHILLIPS & BANKSFind My Hallelujah51
521LEFEVRE QUARTETGod’s Been Good52
53467PROMISEDLAND QUARTET Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory46
541WILBURN & WILBURNHe Could Love What Was Left Of Me54
551WES HAMPTONGettin’ Ready to Breathe55
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

