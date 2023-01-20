Friday – January 20, 2023

TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK

1 5 9 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1

2 3 16 GREATER VISION Older People 2

3 6 17 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 3

4 4 23 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2

5 8 20 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 3

6 15 23 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2

7 10 14 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7

8 20 10 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 8

9 12 8 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 9

10 11 9 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 10

11 26 8 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 11

12 14 11 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 12

13 1 17 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 6

14 7 15 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 7

15 9 17 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 9

16 25 3 LEGACY FIVE Testify 16

17 19 22 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 11

18 20 20 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3

19 23 14 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 19

20 16 24 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(7)

21 13 20 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6

22 2 15 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2

23 21 15 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 9

24 28 14 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16

25 27 17 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 23

26 37 10 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 26

27 35 6 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 27

28 50 2 TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side 28

29 36 3 GOLD CITY Once and For All 29

30 18 21 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13

31 34 9 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24

32 41 2 THE SOUND Never Not God 32

33 44 2 BARBER FAMILY THE CHITANS He Didn’t Leave Me God Like That 33

34 31 7 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In The Blood 31

35 39 10 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 29

36 40 8 FAITH’S CALL Jesus Found Me 36

37 24 12 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18

38 29 15 JIM & MELISSA BRADY Welcome 32

39 29 9 OLD TIME PREACHERS When God’s Chariot Comes 19

40 30 25 11TH HOUR Awake 18

41 49 9 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 35

42 32 14 KT&T Mended By The Potter 25

43 42 8 MORRISON SISTERS Made It Mine 42

44 47 2 THE STEELES A Hundred Different Alters 44

45 51 6 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 45

46 45 6 THE MCNICHOLS Praise Committee 45

47 43 1 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 43

48 54 7 BATES FAMILY Shepherd of My Valley 41

49 RE-ENTRY 5 THE FREEMANS The Glory 49

50 RE-ENTRY 6 SOUND STREET Forever Gone 50

51 55 2 PHILLIPS & BANKS Find My Hallelujah 51

52 – 1 LEFEVRE QUARTET God’s Been Good 52

53 46 7 PROMISEDLAND QUARTET Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory 46

54 – 1 WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 54