Friday – January 20, 2023

Top 55 Weekly Chart
The Whisnants take over the top spot this week with their hit single “He Won’t Stay Gone,” becoming the group’s 10th career #1 on the AGM Top 55 Weekly Chart. The chart also sees several debuts this week, including the latest songs from LeFevre Quartet, Wilburn & Wilburn, and Wes Hampton. Check out all of this week’s top songs!
TW LW #WK ARTIST TITLE PEAK 1 5 9 THE WHISNANTS He Won’t Stay Gone 1 2 3 16 GREATER VISION Older People 2 3 6 17 THE KINGSMEN What The Blood Does 3 4 4 23 KINGDOM HEIRS A Heaven Frame of Mind 2 5 8 20 THE KRAMERS Sing Me There 3 6 15 23 THE PERRYS Tell the Grave 2 7 10 14 SUNDAY DRIVE God Will Always Be God 7 8 20 10 THE WILBANKS You Were Never Meant To Stay 8 9 12 8 THE WISECARVERS Stay Home 9 10 11 9 THE INSPIRATIONS Ark of His Grace 10 11 26 8 ZANE & DONNA KING Every Miracle And Mystery 11 12 14 11 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE Liar, Liar 12 13 1 17 THE NELONS Scars In Heaven 6 14 7 15 BOOTH BROTHERS Room Full of Stories 7 15 9 17 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER The Keepers 9 16 25 3 LEGACY FIVE Testify 16 17 19 22 MARK TRAMMELL QUARTET Run to the Door 11 18 20 20 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY We Need Another Noah 3 19 23 14 MASTER’S VOICE Whose Hand You’re In 19 20 16 24 THE GUARDIANS Not For Long 1(7) 21 13 20 THE OLD PATHS Music To Your Ears 6 22 2 15 TRIUMPHANT QUARTET Don’t Miss Jesus 2 23 21 15 THE WILLIAMSONS The Story 9 24 28 14 UNITY 4 Quartet Singin’ 16 25 27 17 THE JONESES Morning Mercies And Daily Grace 23 26 37 10 SISTERS Everything You Need Is In The Blood 26 27 35 6 KELLY CRABB In the Sweet By & By 27 28 50 2 TIM MENZIES On My Father’s Side 28 29 36 3 GOLD CITY Once and For All 29 30 18 21 MYLON HAYES FAMILY Just As Sure 13 31 34 9 LOGAN SMITH Living In You 24 32 41 2 THE SOUND Never Not God 32 33 44 2 BARBER FAMILY THE CHITANS He Didn’t Leave Me God Like That 33 34 31 7 RIVER’S EDGE My Hope Is In The Blood 31 35 39 10 MONTY LANE ALLEN So Happy 29 36 40 8 FAITH’S CALL Jesus Found Me 36 37 24 12 LORE FAMILY You Love, I’ll Judge 18 38 29 15 JIM & MELISSA BRADY Welcome 32 39 29 9 OLD TIME PREACHERS When God’s Chariot Comes 19 40 30 25 11TH HOUR Awake 18 41 49 9 THE JOYAIRES I’ll Thank You For The Grace 35 42 32 14 KT&T Mended By The Potter 25 43 42 8 MORRISON SISTERS Made It Mine 42 44 47 2 THE STEELES A Hundred Different Alters 44 45 51 6 THE LITTLES I’m Gonna Stand 45 46 45 6 THE MCNICHOLS Praise Committee 45 47 43 1 LAUREN TALLEY This Is For You 43 48 54 7 BATES FAMILY Shepherd of My Valley 41 49 RE-ENTRY 5 THE FREEMANS The Glory 49 50 RE-ENTRY 6 SOUND STREET Forever Gone 50 51 55 2 PHILLIPS & BANKS Find My Hallelujah 51 52 – 1 LEFEVRE QUARTET God’s Been Good 52 53 46 7 PROMISEDLAND QUARTET Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory 46 54 – 1 WILBURN & WILBURN He Could Love What Was Left Of Me 54 55 – 1 WES HAMPTON Gettin’ Ready to Breathe 55
TW – This week on the chart LW – Last week on the chart #WK – Number of weeks on the chart #1 For the Week