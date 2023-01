January 2023

Top 40 Monthly Chart

The ACCMA Top 40 chart is compiled by the spin numbers of numerous stations (FM, AM, and Internet ) across the United States. Spin numbers are counted from the 1st day to the last day of the month. Stations report their numbers on the first Monday of the new month for the previous month.

RANK ARTIST SONG 1 DEREK AUSTIN 4 Wheel Drive 2 KRISTIE NICOLE Godly Woman 3 GABBY BARRETT Pick Me Up 4 AARON VANCE Love Sweet Love 5 ANNE WILSON Hey Girl 6 ALEX MILLER When God Made the South 7 TYLER HUBBARD Way Home 8 CHRIS YOUNG Music Note 9 BARRY LEE WHITE He Can’t Remember 10 BEN FULLER He Found Me 11 TODD TILGHAM Home 12 STEVE BRIDGEMON God Must Be Laughing 13 DELNORA Thankful 14 ANDREW MARSHALL Speak to Me 15 SUZETTE MICHAELS Leave ‘Em In the Water 16 LADY A Summer State of Mind 17 SHELLEM CLINE Good Things 18 DARIUS RUCKER Ol’ Church Hymn 19 ERIC CHURCH Doing Life With Me 20 BEV MCCANN My God My Savior 21 JONATHON BOND Don’t Hide Your Scars 22 DOUG MATHIS It’s a God Thing 23 WADE QUICK Stained Glass 24 GLEN TEMPLETON Bury Me In Texas 25 JIM SHELDON Positive Cowboy 26 BRANTLEY GILBERT Heaven By Then 27 ZACH WILLIAMS Jesus’ Fault 28 FOR KING & COUNTRY For God Is With Us 29 MICKEY GUYTON I Still Pray 30 CURTIS GRIMES Cowboy Constitution 31 RYDER GRIMES Velvet Chains 32 DANIEL MULKEY Only Jesus Can Do 33 RANDY HOUSER Remember How to Pray 34 CRAIG MORGAN How You Make a Man 35 JUSTIN HEFLIN Ease Your Mind 36 LONNIE HARDY Our Town 37 LISA DAGGS Changed 38 WARD DAVIS Where I Learned to Live 39 RACHEL TAYLOR Movin’ On 40 SMITH & WESLEY Cheaper Than the Truth

If you would like more information about the American Christian Music Association click here.