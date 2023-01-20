Lucas Hoge’s “Nowhere” Now Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Billboard No. 1 charting artist Lucas Hoge takes listeners to the middle of “Nowhere” with his new single, which is available today via Forge Entertainment Group and Vere/ADA distribution. The upbeat track was written by LOCASH, Drew Baldridge, and Jason Massey, and Massey also produced the song. Hoge is partnering with search-engine giant Bing, which will feature “Nowhere” on their platform Bing.com the week following release.

“Nowhere is one of those songs that is all about my life, when I heard the first verse and chorus it hit me instantly,” Hoge shared. “I was born and raised in the middle of Nowhere and I still love traveling all over this amazing world to so many Nowhere places filming my show. If you want to know where nowhere is, take a listen and I’ll take you there.”

Hoge hits the road next week with “America’s Got Talent” finalists Chapel Hart for 30+ dates on their much-anticipated “Glory Days” Tour.

“Glory Days” Tour Dates:

Jan. 26 The Cotillion Ballroom – Wichita, Kan.

Jan. 27 The Rococo Theatre – Lincoln, Neb.

Jan. 28 Gillioz Theatre – Springfield, Mo.

Feb. 2 First Financial Music Hall – El Dorado, Ark.

Feb. 4 Temple Live – Fort Smith, Ark.

Feb. 9 Virginia Theatre – Champaign, Ill.

Feb. 10 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, Mo.

Feb. 11 Five Flags Center – Dubuque, Iowa

Feb. 18 Tulips FTW – Fort Worth, Texas

Feb. 19 Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts – Amarillo, Texas

Feb. 23 Mayo Civic Center – Rochester, Minn.

Feb. 24 The Admiral Theater – Omaha, Neb.

Feb. 26 Washington Pavilion – Sioux Falls, S.D.

March 9 Paramount Theater – Charlottesville, Va.

March 10 Center Stage – Atlanta, Ga.

March 17 The Groove Music Hall – Woodford, Va.

March 18 Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, Pa.

March 23 Meyer Theatre – Green Bay, Wis.

March 24 Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, Iowa

March 25 Paramount Theatre – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

March 26 Barrymore Theatre – Madison, Wis.

March 31 Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio – Van Wert, Ohio

April 1 Honeywell Center – Wabash, Ind.

April 6 Grand Theater – Wausau, Wis.

April 7 Pablo Center at the Confluence – Eau Claire, Wis.

April 14 Three Star Vineyard Inc – Johnston, S.C.

April 15 Sandler Center for the Performing Arts – Virginia Beach, Va.

April 20 Headliners Music Hall – Louisville, Ky.

April 21 Riverfront Live – Cincinnati, Ohio

April 22 TempleLive Cleveland Masonic – Cleveland, Ohio

April 29 Rome City Auditorium – Rome, Ga.



About Lucas Hoge:

With equal ease and finesse, No. 1 Billboard-charting artist Lucas Hoge can craft a song, cast a line or call in a turkey in front of a film crew, all while holding an audience’s attention on stage when performing. As a warm, engaging television host on his own weekly series “Hoge Wild,” Lucas takes viewers across the globe as he travels far and wide to amplify his passion for the outdoors and change the narrative around conservation. For more than two years, Lucas has been bringing his gospel “Sunday Sessions” to his fans every week, which eclipsed 25 million views in early 2020. Even during the height of online engagement worldwide during the COVID pandemic, Lucas still found a way to dominate the live streaming charts with weekly virtual concerts that consistently amassed chart-topping audience numbers, Hoge found himself alongside Luke Combs, Snoop Dogg, DMX, BTS in the Top Ten on Pollstar’s Weekly Livestream Chart. Lucas Hoge’s restless creative spirit, abundance of Midwestern charm and a work ethic that won’t let him slow down, it looks like the best is yet to come.