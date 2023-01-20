Triumphant Quartet’s Hymns & Worship Now Available

Nashville, TN (January 20, 2023) – As the new year kicks off, StowTown Records has released a brand new recording from multi-award winning group Triumphant Quartet. Hymns and Worship includes thirteen familiar songs ranging from beloved hymns to current CCM and Praise & Worship songs.

Continuing their path as musical trailblazers, Triumphant Quartet stays true to their traditional roots while also embracing songs and stylings more commonly heard in churches across America and in the CCM space. As with their previous releases, Hymns and Worship seeks to appeal to musical preferences for both their long-time gospel music fans as well as the younger generation more familiar with current popular music. The simplicity of hymns like “My Jesus, I Love Thee” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” brings subtle, personal worship moments to the album. Recent CCM and Praise & Worship covers include Zach Williams’ “Less Like Me,”“The Blessing” (Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe), “Help is on the Way (Maybe Midnight)” by Toby Mac, and the current hit “My Jesus” by Anne Wilson. The brilliant arrangements of each of these songs create a masterpiece of worship where the focus is truly on the One worthy of our praise.

“We love the Church,” founding group member Eric Bennett states. “We believe music plays such a vital part in the worship service. With this recording, our desire was to bring together a collection of songs that are sung each Sunday in churches nationwide.”

Hymns and Worship reunites Triumphant Quartet with veteran multi-award winning producer Wayne Haun, and the result is a masterful collection of songs that captures the spirit of Sunday worship while staying true to the Triumphant Quartet sound fans know and love. “It’s fun working with Triumphant Quartet because they’re always thinking outside the box and progressing,” shares Haun. “There’s really something for everyone on this album: the modern, the traditional, the acoustic, the groove, the contemporary and the stately. And yet somehow it’s the perfect blend of music without sounding forced or arduous.”

Throughout the past two decades, Triumphant Quartet has been honored with numerous accolades, including the 2019 Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Southern Gospel Album of the Year for the album Yes and a 2021 GMA Dove Award nomination for the same category with their release Bigger Than Sunday. The latter release featured the song “Eye of the Storm” which was voted as the 2021 Singing News Fan Award Favorite Song of the Year. The radio and concert success of songs like “Goodness of God” and “Waymaker” leads Triumphant Quartet to believe that they are following God’s unique musical plan for them with Hymns and Worship.

Hymns and Worship is distributed by Provident/Sony and is available on all digital platforms worldwide HERE and wherever Christian music is sold, including christianbook.com, barnesandnoble.com and amazon.com.