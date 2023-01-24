Tim Menzies Set to Release He Reminds Me on March 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—He Reminds Me, the highly anticipated third Christian recording from GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter and guitar virtuoso Tim Menzies, is set to bow March 3 (New Day Christian Distributors). Showcasing a dozen selections all penned or co-penned by Menzies—one of Nashville’s most prolific songwriters—He Reminds Me was produced by Ben Isaacs (The Isaacs, The Oak Ridge Boys) and features collaborations with some of bluegrass and Gospel music’s leading names.



Among the album’s standout tracks is “The Church,” a tender ballad honoring the eternal impact of a humble country congregation. With vocal contributions from The Isaacs’ Ben Isaacs and multi-GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Ricky Skaggs, the song holds a deeply personal meaning for Menzies.



“My wife grew up in the church, but I did not become part of the church until later in my adulthood, so this song is based on observing my wife’s family through the years,” Menzies explains. “Ben and Ricky were both raised in the church and have beautiful voices that blend and fit the track perfectly. Having them sing on ‘The Church’ felt like a divine idea, and it’s been a complete blessing to me as well.”



Further highlights of He Reminds Me include lead single “On My Father’s Side,” a poignant look at Jesus as both the Son of Man and Son of God; “What Are You Waiting For,” a timely invitation to surrender featuring bluegrass/Gospel icons The Isaacs; toe-tapper “Sanding Off The Edges,” showcasing GRAMMY®-winning modern bluegrass trailblazers Rhonda Vincent and Union Station’s Dan Tyminski; and the album’s emotive closer, “One More Reason,” with GRAMMY®-winning singer/songwriter Jason Crabb and Ben Isaacs. He Reminds Me also includes contributions from acclaimed country singer/songwriter Rebecca Lynn Howard, as well as Menzies’ wife, Brenda, who is featured on three tracks.



“Every guest vocal and musician on this album has a distinct sound that complements the lead vocal, collaborating to convey the specific message of each song,” Menzies shares. “Our Savior Jesus says in Matthew 18:20, ‘For where two or three come together in my Name, there am I with them.’ When fellow disciples share our God-given creative gifts in His Name, His presence is undeniable. And when we sing together for His glory, I know His presence is also felt by the listener.”



“The Bible fundamentally informs my songwriting, and as a result, many of the songs on He Reminds Me function like parables,” Menzies adds. “The album has themes of God’s grace and the availability of the indwelling Holy Spirit to all who seek Him, while also recognizing that the time to choose Jesus as Lord and Savior and gather others unto Him is now.”



ABOUT TIM MENZIES

For more than four decades, Tim Menzies has written, recorded and performed with some of the biggest names in music. As a songwriter, his compositions have been recorded by George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Kenny Rogers, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Randy Travis, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, Shenandoah, Martina McBride and Trace Adkins, among others. He has been a sought-after session musician, having played guitar on recordings by Kenny Rogers, Tammy Wynette, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, to name a few.



The Mechanicsville, Virginia, native grew up performing along the East Coast and in Canada with his four siblings and parents. In addition to their own concerts, The Menzies Family regularly opened for such legendary artists as Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Merle Haggard. Upon moving to Nashville in 1980, Menzies began his professional career as a founding member of the acclaimed Warner Bros. country group Bandana. Following a five-year tenure with the band, he released solo albums under the moniker Tim Mensy on Columbia Records and Giant Records before shifting his focus to songwriting. Reba McEntire’s “Love Needs A Holiday”; “Mama Knows” by Shenandoah; Mark Chesnutt’s #1 hit “I Just Wanted You To Know”; the Doug Stone chart-topper “I Thought It Was You”; and “If You Were The Friend,” recorded by Tammy Wynette as well as Kenny Rogers, are among Menzies’ most noteworthy compositions.



Menzies became a Christian in 1991 and the trajectory of his personal and professional life shifted dramatically. His debut Christian recording, the GRAMMY®-nominated His Way of Loving Me, bowed in 2014, followed by the GRAMMY®-nominated His Name Is Jesus in 2019. Today Menzies combines his passion for Bible teaching, songwriting and singing in a unique ministry called “The Word & Song.” Presenting the Truth of Scripture alongside songs that demonstrate Biblical life applications, Menzies brings “The Word & Song” events to churches around the country each year.



For further information, visit timmenzies.com or turningpointpr.com. Follow Menzies on Facebook.